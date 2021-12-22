Decision due on new specialist care home in Sunderland

Earlier in 2021, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for a new 30-bed care hub in the Pallion ward.

The two-storey facility is planned for the site of the former Ford and Hylton Social Club off Poole Road and would be operated by Exemplar HealthCare Services Ltd.

According to the design and access statement prepared for the care company, the specialist development is expected to employ more than 100 members of staff.

The site of the former Ford and Hylton Social Club site off Poole Road, Pallion

The planning application will go before the council’s Planning and Highways (East) Committee on January 5 2022.

In a report prepared for the panel, planning officers deemed the scheme acceptable and recommended it for approval.

The council report reads: “The proposed development would comprise a specialist residential care home.

“It would provide a community facility and contribute to meeting a specialist housing need, in a sustainable urban location with good access to public transport [with] regular bus services accessible nearby.

“The acceptability of a care home of a similar scale and position on this previously developed site has already been established in 2009 albeit under different planning policies and guidance.

“It is considered that the proposed development would be compatible with existing land uses, and that it would bring a vacant site into a beneficial use.

“It is therefore considered that it would be acceptable in principle.”

The report goes on to say: “Subject to the compliance with recommended conditions it is considered that the proposed development would be of an acceptable design and have no harmful visual impacts when viewed from the public domain.

“It would have no unacceptable impacts on the amenity of the occupiers of existing dwellings in the vicinity of the application site including during the construction process.”

The Pallion site has been vacant for a number of years following the demolition of social club buildings.

Although the principle for residential development on the land, including a care home, has previously been accepted through previous planning approvals, no schemes have been brought forward to date.

According to the council planning report, Exemplar HealthCare Services Ltd has more than 30 specialist care homes across the UK and provides high-quality nursing care for adults with complex needs.

Highly trained nurses and support workers are experienced in caring forpeople with a wide range of needs such as Parkinson’s Disease, Huntington’s Disease, Complex Dementia, Acquired Brain Injury, Spinal Injury and mental health conditions.

If new plans are approved for the Pallion social club site, a range of jobs would be created including carers/nurses, management, administration, maintenance, cleaners and caterers.

Based on similar Exemplar sites currently in operation, the maximum number of staff present on site at any one time would be expected to be between 34-38.

Communal facilities would also be provided at the care home such as a residential therapy room and an entrance hub facility with suitable meeting and sitting areas for visiting relatives, as well as landscaped gardens.

The council’s Planning and Highways (East) Committee will make a decision on the plans on January 5 2022.

The planning meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm at the City Hall’s Council Chamber and will be open to the public.

