Plans to expand and improve parking facilities at a popular country park are due to go before city councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss a council application to create “extended car parking areas” at Herrington Country Park.

The country park covers an area of almost 200 hectares and is one of the largest parks in Sunderland, as well as hosting major events over the years from music concerts and charity events to sports.

Herrington Country Park, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

A planning statement submitted to council officials confirmed the project would cover several parts of the country park.

This includes increasing parking provision in the main café car park by 67 spaces, including five accessible bays, seven electric vehicle (EV) charging bays and four minibus bays, and “dedicated cycle parking and motorcycle parking”.

The skate park car park would also see an increase of 24 spaces, along with the wider project earmarking an area of land for “biodiversity improvements” in the form of a new “wildflower meadow” and bringing forward drainage improvements to “alleviate existing flooding issues”.

The café car park extension is the largest part of the scheme and would essentially double the number of car parking spaces at this part of the country park.

Although the skate park car park would see an increase from nine spaces to 33 spaces, no accessible or EV charging bays are proposed at this location.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of next week’s decision-making Planning and Highways Committee, has recommended the development for approval.

Supporting documents from the city council previously said the popularity of the park’s new café Love Lily had “outstripped expectations which has led to an increased demand for parking with the car park regularly reaching capacity”.

It was noted that this situation has led to people parking on grassed areas and that “these green spaces have deteriorated, particularly during the winter months [which] detracts from the appearance of the country park”.

Council planners, in a report prepared for councillors, said the application would help to “alleviate the pressure on the existing car parks and prevent overuse of the grassed areas”.

Plans for the country park were previously discussed by city leaders as part of the city council’s budget-setting process, with an aim of increasing parking spaces and improving facilities for visitors.

The Planning and Highways Committee report due to be discussed by councillors next week said proposals to increase parking would help prevent “indiscriminate parking [on] areas of greenspace within the country park”.

The committee report continues: “On this basis, it is considered that very special circumstances exist which would clearly outweigh the potential harm to the Green Belt by reason of inappropriateness, and any other harm resulting from the proposal”.

Comments from the council’s conservation team added the additional parking would have a “negligible impact on the landscape setting of the Grade I-listed Penshaw Monument”.

The final decision on the planning application rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on September 2, 2024.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall at 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

For more information on the demolition application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01467/LP3