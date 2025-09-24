Plans for a Nissan-led “education and training facility” aiming to “create a new generation of skilled local workers in electric vehicle and battery technology” are due for decision next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss an application for the future of an industrial unit (unit five) at Infiniti Drive, Hillthorn Business Park, in Washington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plan submitted for new education and training facility near Nissan to create new generation of skilled local workers in electric vehicle and battery technology | Google/LDRS

A covering letter submitted to council officials noted the proposed development would be “one of two open access training facilities within the International Advanced Manufacturing Strategic Site, in Sunderland [and] part of the NE Investment Zone (the other being an existing training facility called SASMI)”.

Together, the “skills and innovation centres” are expected to become the home of MADE NE (Manufacturing, Automation, Digitalisation, Electrification North East), a major initiative announced last summer.

The initiative is expected to receive funding from the North East Combined Authority and will be led by Nissan with partners “on behalf of the region’s advanced manufacturing sector, with a particular focus on electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing”.

The covering letter also set out details of how the site would be “reconfigured internally to accommodate the training facility”, including “six bespoke rooms within the building for groups of around 14” and “eight shop floor training areas provided for small groups of six learners within the main warehouse floorspace”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposed training at the site would include “activities such as welding and fabrication, body shop work, AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle) training, material handling training and robotics training”.

A dining / breakout space, office / seminar room and admin room would also be provided at ground floor level, while the existing first and second level office accommodation would be retained and used for offices / seminar space.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, has recommended the scheme for approval.

Council planners acknowledged that the proposal would “result in the introduction of a non-employment use within an allocated primary employment area”, as defined under planning policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was noted that “exceptional circumstances have been submitted to justify the loss of primary employment land in this instance”.

This included reference to the site’s location being “within the £160m North East Investment Zone (‘IZ’) which is set to unlock growth across ‘clean energy and green manufacturing’ businesses through a ten year programme”.

The council committee report adds: “It is considered that the function would relate to the surrounding employment area.

“Consequently, it would support the day-to-day operation of the employment area by providing a necessary training facility to support the industrial activities associated with the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planners said the plans, on balance, would “not be considered to result in the unacceptable dilution of the employment function” of the area and that the building would be restricted to “provision of education only.”

Applicants previously confirmed the scheme is “part of the region’s North East Investment Zone (IZ) programme [where] significant investment is being made into MADE NE”.

It was also noted that “the start and end times of any training sessions will avoid clashing with scheduled staff shift change over times” and that “training sessions will generally take place between 8am and 6pm”.

The covering letter adds: “This is a £14.6 million project which is expected to receive £9.6m from the North East Combined Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The project is being led by NMUK (Nissan) on behalf of the automotive sector and its aim is to create a new generation of skilled local workers in EV and battery technology.

“Integral to this approach is industry leadership, establishing a new way of working in an open access facility across further and higher education and independent training providers alongside industrial innovation.

“The facility will include at scale industry representative equipment and draw on industry leadership in the training provision.

“The proposed training facility at unit 5, Hillthorn, is a key component of this project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents state the proposed facility would “focus on the skills and innovation required for scaling up in the new manufacturing technologies required within the electric vehicles and battery sector”.

It was also noted that the site is “the only site that is suitable with the scale of facility and required proximity to key industrial partners that will be / become future employers to the trainees of the centre”.

The “existing automotive cluster which includes NMUK [Nissan], Vantec and AESC” in the area was noted as a key factor in the choice of site for the proposed education centre.

The covering letter continues: “These companies are driving forward EV and battery technology with thousands of staff being employed here and further staff are to be employed at the AESC battery gigafactory once it becomes operational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, the training facility needs to be located very close to these companies so that existing staff can return to work quickly after having undertaken their training.

“It is therefore clear that there are exceptional reasons from a strategic and operational perspective for a training facility to be provided at unit 5, Hillthorn Business Park.”

Councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee will vote on the application at a meeting on Monday, September 29, at City Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm and is open to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01589/FU4

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/