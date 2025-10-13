Proposals for hundreds of new homes in the Hetton area could be rejected at a crunch meeting next week, after being recommended for refusal by council planning officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss an outline planning application for housing on agricultural land off North Road in the city’s Hetton ward.

The parcel of land sits on the edge of Hetton, to the north of Hetton Academy, with the site’s southern boundary running adjacent to Hazard Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Housing plans revived for site off North Road, Hetton | Google/LDRS

The outline application sought permission for the “erection of up to 255 dwellings” along with public open space, landscaping, a sustainable drainage system and associated infrastructure and it was noted that final details would be agreed in a future ‘reserved matters’ application if outline plans were approved.

A planning and affordable housing statement noted the same developers were previously refused outline planning permission for housing on the site back in March, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the revised scheme maintained the site was “sustainably located [with] no known constraints to its delivery for residential development”.

Developers also said they had submitted a “suite of technical assessments and reports that address the previous technical reasons for refusal” and that the previous planning application “was determined in a materially different housing land supply context”.

It was noted that 15 per cent affordable housing would be provided across the development and that the housing estate would be “set within a comprehensive green infrastructure network comprising public open space, structural planting and landscaping, recreational spaces and routes, and formal and informal play provision”.

Those behind the scheme added the site was “sustainably located with a range of services and facilities within close proximity” and said the site was “not subject to any statutory ecological, heritage or landscape designations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, has recommended the plans for refusal.

Council planning officers have recommended that councillors refuse the plans on several grounds and a committee report lists the proposed refusal reasons.

The main refusal reason included the development “undermining the settlement break between the settlements of Hetton-le-Hole and East Rainton/Middle Rainton”, failing to “assist with regeneration of the urban area of the city by virtue of the site’s location away from the established urban area” and “undermining the green infrastructure network”.

The committee report also noted the housing plan would be a “major incursion into the open countryside and green corridor and the application has not been supported by sufficient information for the LPA [local planning authority] to assess impacts on protected species”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planners noted that the site was “poorly connected in terms of pedestrian and cycle routes to local services and amenities and is poorly served by public transport” and said that “in the absence of sufficient supporting information, the local planning authority cannot have any certainty that the proposal will not adversely affect highway safety, local network capacity and capacity at key trunk roads and junctions”.

Other reasons for refusal noted the “high residential density levels, of 40 dwellings per hectare, and the sloping topography of the site” and council planners said, in this context, that the “proposals do not give confidence that the development would achieve satisfactory living conditions for future occupiers with regard to privacy, light and outlook”.

Concerns were also raised about the application being “deficient in supporting information in respect of archaeology […] flooding/drainage and ecology and biodiversity matters which means that the local planning authority cannot conclude that the impacts of the development in relation to these considerations are acceptable”.

Another reason for refusal included the lack of a financial contribution from developers to help mitigate the impacts of the proposed housing, namely a financial contribution towards “the provision of early years, primary, secondary and special educational needs places, within education facilities in the area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council committee report adds: “It is recognised that the development would deliver new housing and that national planning policy is highly supportive of increasing the supply of new housing in England.

“However, as set out earlier in this report, officers are of the view that the council can demonstrate a five-year housing land supply and so the development must be considered in this context and in accordance with the policies of the council’s adopted development plan.

“As there is sufficient land available for new housing in the city, it is not necessary for housing to be located within the settlement break and as explained above, the proposals give rise to significant concerns relating to the erosion of the settlement break, visual amenity and landscape impacts, transport impacts, residential amenity, ecology, flood risk and drainage and impacts on education provision.

“Whilst positive weight should always be given to the delivery of new housing, given the council’s five-year housing land supply position it is considered that this benefit of the development does not outweigh the fundamental conflicts with the council’s development plan and the significant negative issues arising from the scheme as explained within this report.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a council public consultation exercise on the application, there were eight objections submitted raising concerns ranging from privacy, sewerage and access issues, to increased traffic, pedestrian safety, impact on local services, wildlife impacts, flooding and more.

Hetton Town Council also objected to the proposal raising concerns about the “negative impact on settlement break”, traffic, impact on schools and health services and ecology impacts.

Councillors on Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss and vote on the outline planning application at a meeting on October 20, 2025.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall from 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01432/OUT

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/