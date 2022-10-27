Back in January, 2022, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated an application for land west of Moorway and south of Havannah Road in the Washington West ward.

This included the construction of a ‘T-shaped’ three-storey building providing 84 extra care apartments and a separate bungalow development, as well as associated parking, drainage and landscaping.

The plans were submitted by applicant Esh Construction Limited and Gladglider Projects Limited.

A CGI of how the scheme may look.

If approved, the development is expected to be operated by registered social landlord Riverside Group offering care and support for older residents.

As previously reported, the main apartment building would offer self-contained extra care units, as well as a restaurant/café and salon at ground floor level.

The final element of the scheme would include 13 bungalows served by a separate access off Moorway.

A supporting statement from Esh Construction claims the development would support Sunderland City Council’s objective to “support older people living within their communities and reduce the need for residential care settings”.

It adds the addition of facilities such as a restaurant, hairdresser, communal lounges and gardens, open for neighbours as well as residents, would be “designed to foster community growth and cohesion”.

A report prepared by council planning officers for decision-makers has deemed the scheme acceptable and recommended it for approval.

Council planners said the scheme’s “social benefits”, such as providing specialist housing, would outweigh its impacts including “loss of open space within a ward with a low quality and quantity of open space”.

The council planning report adds: “In terms of drawing a conclusion, the provisions of the [council’s] City Plan are relevant.

“The plan says, as part of a Dynamic Smart City, ‘by 2030 we will have more and better housing’.

“The plan further says that, as part of a Healthy Smart City, ‘by 2030 we will have reduced health inequalities enabling more people to live healthier longer lives, access to equitable opportunities and life chances, people enjoying independent lives’.

“The plan also says that, as part of a Vibrant Smart City, ‘by 2030 we will have more resilient people, more people feeling safe in their homes and neighbourhoods, more residents participating in their communities’.

“The proposed development would therefore very much contribute towards the themes identified within the City Plan.

“The planning balance should therefore give greater weight to the social benefits of the proposed development than the adverse environmental impacts.”

Extra care housing schemes, also known as ‘assisted living’, aim to promote more independent living while offering personal care and support services.

According to the planning application, around 20 full-time equivalent employees are proposed for the Washington development.

A final decision on the scheme rests with members of the council’s Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on Monday, October 31.

Any decision to approve would be subject to a legal agreement securing 15% affordable housing for the scheme and landscaping works to make it acceptable.