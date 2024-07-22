Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new residential community in Sunderland’s Sunniside area are set to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss an application for 75 new homes at a site bound by High Street West, Villiers Street, Coronation Street and Nile Street.

Housing plans for the city centre site have been in the pipeline for some time, with developer TOWN revealing how the transformed site could look and formally submitting planning proposals earlier this year.

CGI of how new residential community at Sunniside, Sunderland could look. Credit: TOWN

The project, referred to as the “Nile + Villiers community”, aims to reinstate two streets demolished in the 2000s which were historically home to printers, cabinet makers and textile workers.

Plans aim to establish both sustainable homes and up to 10 ground floor units for commercial businesses, learning and other groups, with an aim of re-establishing a “creative living and working neighbourhood” in the area.

The project, supported by more than £4 million of Levelling Up Fund investment, is a key element of a 10-year place strategy for the Sunniside area aiming to grow new and existing creative industries, increase the residential population and to bring under-used buildings and spaces to life.

The applicant for the Sunniside housing project is Siglion Developments LLP, part of the council-owned regeneration company Siglion, which is involved in developments at Riverside Sunderland, Seaburn and other city sites.

Site proposed for new residential community in Sunniside, Sunderland (April, 2024) Credit: LDRS

A planning and heritage statement submitted to council officials noted the Sunniside scheme would provide 60 two-and-three-bedroom dwellings on part of the site for “private market rent in a mix of terraced houses and maisonettes”.

There would be open space to the rear of the dwellings to provide “communal space for residents incorporating paths, trees and ornamental planting, raised beds for food-growing, informal play space, communal storage for waste and refuse, and sustainable urban drainage (SUDS) infrastructure”.

The part of the site incorporating the former 19-21 Nile Street, which has been demolished, would incorporate five homes for private market rent in a mix of terraced houses and maisonettes.

Meanwhile, the part of the site bound by High Street West, Nile Street, Villiers Street and Little Villiers Street would include 10 dwellings, and “up to 10 units of retail, office or community space”.

Site proposed for new residential community in Sunniside, Sunderland (April, 2024) Credit: LDRS

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, no public representations were received.

As the development does not propose dedicated on-site car parking and would “remove” some existing car parking provision, Northumbria Police raised concerns about “a large number of vehicles trying to use the limited/restricted parking” in the area and associated “neighbourly disputes”.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of next week’s decision-making Planning and Highways Committee, has recommended the housing scheme for approval.

Council planners, in the committee report, said the “car parking for the site is considered acceptable for a city centre-located development as the site benefits from nearby car parking and good transport links”.

CGI image of how new residential community in Sunniside could look. Credit Xsite Architecture

The council report added mitigation measures had been recommended for the homes around impacts from road traffic noise, “entertainment noise” from nearby music and dance venues and commercial noise from a nearby car workshop.

Proposed noise mitigation measures for affected homes included “windows remaining closed with an alternative means of ventilation and a facade sound insulation” and new fencing.

Developers have previously confirmed that 65 of the proposed dwellings would be acquired by built-to-rent specialist Placefirst, with others being sold to local buyers.

It was noted that the development would include a “community energy microgrid providing residents with clean affordable energy” and shared gardens, as well as being cycle-friendly with “150 cycle parking spaces for residents, with secure cycle parking within their rear gardens”.

A new “mixed-use building” would also recreate the frontage to High Street West to help the scheme “sensitively integrate” within the Old Sunderland Conservation Area.

The planning and heritage statement from developers confirmed the Sunniside scheme does not include the provision of affordable housing, with a viability assessment submitted to support this position.

Viability issues cited by developers included the “abnormal costs” associated with the brownfield site previously occupied by industrial buildings and the higher build costs linked to “sustainable design”.

Plans also confirmed that no private car parking spaces would be provided “within the curtilage of the site” due to the “sustainable scheme in a highly accessible area” but that future residents would be able to purchase a permit(s) to park in council-operated multi-storey and off-street car parks.

A council committee report due to be discussed by councillors states the council has “commissioned an independent external consultant to assess the [applicant’s] submitted viability assessment” and that an update will be given to the Planning and Highways Committee next week.

The committee report added that the “significant benefits arising from the proposed development”, including increasing the resident population of the city centre, re-developing vacant land and enhancing nearby heritage assets, would “outweigh the [scheme’s] minor to moderate adverse impacts”.

The final decision on the planning application rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on July 29, 2024.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall at 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

Subject to planning permission being granted, construction works could start on the council-owned site later this year.

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/00562/FU4