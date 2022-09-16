Decision date for plans to demolish petrol station to create new Asda convenience store in Sunderland

The site includes a Shell petrol filling station and Spar convenience store and sits off the A183, one of the main arterial roads into Sunderland.

Proposals from EG Group include the demolition and decommissioning of the existing petrol filling station and linked convenience store to construct a new replacement convenience store on the site.

There are proposals to demolish the service station and build an Asda convenience store.

Planning documents submitted to the city council on behalf of applicants confirm the convenience store would be occupied and operated by Asda with eight full-time equivalent jobs proposed.

The development aims to “fulfil a local ‘top up’ function” for customers with parking provision provided for 15 vehicles, including disabled parking and four electric vehicle charging points, as well as secure cycle storage.

During council consultation on the plans, around 15 neighbour representations were submitted objecting to the proposed development.

Concerns ranged from noise pollution, litter, loss of privacy and the close proximity of other retail stores, to increased traffic, highway safety, “poor access”, and construction noise.

During the course of the application, the plans have been amended following highway and pedestrian safety concerns by council planners.

If approved, the final development would see vehicles arrive from the A183 (The Broadway) with delivery and refuse vehicles following a one-way route before exiting via the B1405 (Springwell Road).

On the recommendation of council highways officers, there will also be a “left turn out only exit system” for traffic exiting the site onto The Broadway.

Improvements are proposed to the footway crossing point on Springwell Road along with improved pedestrian access to the retail unit within the development site.

Councillors are expected to make a decision on the development at a meeting of the Planning and Highways Committee on Thursday, September 22.

Council officers, in a report prepared for the committee, have deemed the convenience store scheme acceptable and recommended it for approval.

The committee report adds: “The proposed design and associated landscaping of the commercial development is considered to be good quality, the size, scale, and massing is considered acceptable and would not have a detrimental impact on the character of the site or the locality.

“The relationship between the application building and the nearest residential properties is considered to be appropriate without demonstrably impacting on existing levels of sun/daylight, privacy, or outlook.

“It is considered that with the imposition and adherence to planning conditions the proposal would not have a negative impact on residential amenity through noise generation.

“Improved highway and pedestrian safety measures ensures that the proposed development would not have a detrimental impact on highway or pedestrian safety.

“The proposed development would not have a detrimental ecological impact on the locality.

“In light of the above the proposal is considered to be acceptable with due regard to relevant national and local planning policy.”

A final decision on the application rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet at City Hall on September 22.