Scott Richards, who has spent over £400,000 converting the former Cox Green school room into a coffee shop.

Scott Richards owns the former Cox Green school house in Offerton, built in 1878, and has restored the previously dilapidated building as he looks to run a “coffee house and kitchen” from the site.

After an initial bid for the change of use was refused over green belt concerns in April, he submitted an amended second application in an attempt to secure permission.

The physical conversion to a coffee shop is complete, but still can't be opened.

The application is now returning before councillors at their meeting on Monday, October 31, for a final decision to be made.

Mr Richards has previously spoken of his fears if the plans are rejected again by the committee.

“If the decision goes against us I’ll be left with a property that can no longer be used for anything except storage. I’ll have a very expensive shell. Our dreams and visions would be shattered,” he said.

Mr Richards added that the coffee shop would create jobs, bring opportunities to the area, and help open up the surrounding countryside to visitors.

However, a report from planning officers is recommending the proposals are refused, as was the case before September’s meeting, arguing the move would result in “substantial harm to the green belt”.

It said: “Specifically, the detrimental impact of the development upon the openness of the green belt, and the adverse visual impact of the development.

“In the absence of very special circumstances that would outweigh harm, [the proposal] would by its inappropriateness have a detrimental impact on the openness, character and appearance of the countryside.”

However Mr Richards, speaking at last month’s committee meeting, argued the work met the “very special circumstances” criteria to allow green belt development and hoped “common sense would prevail”.

He said: “It’s classed as a non-listed heritage site. That building, when I bought it last year, was dilapidated and dropping to bits, it was ready to be knocked down. Surely that building should be kept in use.

“I’ve been stopped in supermarkets on a daily basis, everybody wants this, the only person that seems to be objecting is the planning officer.”

He added the proposals will create “in excess of 10” jobs and would attract trade from those visiting Penshaw Monument and nearby popular walking routes.

Ahead of that meeting, he said he had already ploughed £400,000 into transforming the former schoolroom, but he still needs to gain planning permission to be allowed to open the business.

The planning meeting is scheduled to take place at Sunderland City Council’s City Hall HQ from 5.30pm and will be open to the public.