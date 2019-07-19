D-Day for 'monster incinerator' plans for Washington - gasification plant meeting to take place at Sunderland's Stadium of Light today
Plans for a new controversial waste-powered energy plant dubbed a ‘monster incinerator’ are up for discussion today.
Proposals for the Sunderland Renewable Energy Centre, which have been drafted by Rolton Kilbride Ltd for Hillthorn Farm Enterprise Zone, aim to help power Nissan.
If approved, the plant would be able to convert 215,000 tonnes of non-recyclable, non-hazardous waste per year and generate up to 27 megawatts of electricity.
The plant – which is recommended for approval – would use a process known as “gasification” which uses high temperatures to break down waste, without combustion.
Applicant Rolton Kilbride has previously defended the scheme, adding the technology is “tried and tested” – with decades of use in Japan and other countries.
However, since the plans were lodged in 2017, they have caused controversy, being dubbed a ‘monster incinerator’ by protestors.
Concerns have included traffic, health, air quality and the safety and effectiveness of the technology used.
The planning meeting will take place at the Stadium of Light’s Montgomery Suite at 4.30pm on Friday July 19.