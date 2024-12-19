Council officers have moved to reassure households after concerns were raised on social media about ringworm cases being linked to haircuts in the city.

Recent months have seen claims circulating over infections experienced after haircuts, including one allegation a boy had ‘lost half his hair’ after developing symptoms.

Conservative councillor Dominic McDonough, who acts as Shadow Cabinet Member for Health, said he has been contacted by residents who have raised concerns following a number of stories of infections across the city.

He said these include ringworm, which is a contagious fungal infection causing a red, itchy, scaly rash on the skin, which can be the result of poor hygiene.

It comes after concerns have been raised nationally, with one barber calling on the Government to regulate the sector.

The popularity of skin fades, which involve using a foil razor which takes in hair, is said to be a factor in infections, due to the time it takes to properly clean and disinfect the equipment - and the temptation to cut corners.

However, Sunderland City Council said there had been no specific complaints about any premises in the city in relation to such infections.

The local authority said inspections had been carried out, but there had been no indication of ‘widespread poor standards’.

Councillor McDonough said all hairdressers and barbers in the city were registered with the council, whose responsibility it was ‘to ensure that all staff are at the required standard and that all processes are followed to keep things hygienic’.

“I am calling on the Council to take this issue very seriously,” he said.

“We cannot risk peoples health.”

A spokesperson from Sunderland City Council said: “While aware of the concerns, we have not received specific complaints about any hairdressers or barbers on these matters.

“We have previously completed inspection programmes to review health and safety at these businesses.

“No evidence was identified which would suggest widespread poor standards, and the majority of them are very good.

“Infections can be picked up from many sources and further advice on treatment is available from local pharmacists.”