Council leader calls on Newcastle United to stay in city centre as club faces St James' Park dilemma

Newcastle United should remain in the heart of the city centre, Tyneside’s newest council leader has said.

As speculation rumbles on over whether the football club will stay at St James’ Park or build a new stadium elsewhere, newly-elected Newcastle City Council leader Karen Kilgour has set out her stance on the future of the famous ground.

The Labour councillor, who is a season ticket holder at St James’, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that she wants the Magpies to have a “state-of-the-art stadium in the city centre” – highlighting the central location’s importance to Geordie football culture and to the local economy.

Karen Kilgour, the new leader of Newcastle City Council. Photo: Newcastle City Council. Free to reuse for all LDR partners.

It was reported by The Telegraph recently that the complexities of expanding St James’ Park could result in costs of up to £1 billion, with the club now expected to announce in 2025 whether it will seek to renovate the 52,000-capacity stadium or instead build a new, modern home on an alternative site.

In her first interview since becoming the first female council leader in the city’s history, Coun Kilgour confirmed she had held no talks with the NUFC hierarchy about the stadium decision yet.

But, she added: “As a fan, I would love to have a state-of-the-art stadium in the city centre. It’s a cliché, but it’s the cathedral on the hill – there is nothing like that walk to St James’ Park on matchday.

“My personal preference as a fan would be for the stadium to remain in the city centre. Apart from the atmosphere and the history and all of those personal stories that every fan has about going to St James’ Park, it is really important for the economy of the city. It is huge.

“Matchday sales in the city are enormous and there is something about the vibrancy of the city centre on matchdays that I would hate to see us lose.”

Newcastle United’s chief operating officer, Brad Miller, addressed supporters at last week’s Fan Advisory Board (FAB) meeting about the stadium dilemma, confirming bosses “aren’t quite at a decision-making stage yet, but we are targeting the early part of 2025 to complete the next essential tasks”.

He described the decision over the future of St James’ Park as a “once-in-a-generation investment, so we don’t want to look back in years to come, as a club or as a city, and regret an opportunity missed”.