Plans for a new council housing development on Wearside supporting homeless people have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for the property 5 The Elms West in the St Michael’s ward.

The local authority is seeking planning permission for a change of use from a “dwelling house” to supported accommodation “consisting of nine bedrooms.”

Sunderland City Council proposes supported accommodation for homeless people at property in The Elms West, Sunderland

A design, access and heritage statement said the planning application is being proposed to “meet demand within the city”, with five carer roles proposed, including three carers working in the day and two at night.

Sunderland City Council, in a separate statement. has confirmed the development aims to provide a “safe, supportive environment” for homeless people in the city.

A council spokesperson said: “Like many local authorities across the country, our city is facing an increase in homelessness.

“As a council we are committed to providing not just a place to stay, but meaningful support that helps people grow in confidence with them moving on to secure, independent living.

“Alongside our statutory, social and moral duty to assist homeless people, it’s an issue that regularly crops up in engagement and consultation with residents: What is the council doing to help homeless people?

“This application proposes good quality, self-contained apartments designed to offer a safe, supportive environment where individuals can build stability and take positive steps toward a brighter future.

“As with all applications, this proposal will be considered on its merits and with regard to national and local planning policies.”

A design, access and heritage statement submitted on behalf of the council notes the previous property owner used the property as a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Applicants behind the new accommodation scheme added the property historically “attracted some antisocial behaviour” and was “generally neglected and poorly maintained” but has since been “refurbished.”

The site also sits within the Ashbrooke conservation area and the council noted the property is “not listed and there are no listed properties that would be affected by the proposal.”

A decision on the supported accommodation use for the site will be made following a period of council consultation.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of September 2, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01466/LP3