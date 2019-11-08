Council chiefs back new proposals to regulate absentee landlords

Councillor Amy Wilson.

A government report has suggested a raft of new measures in an attempt to raise standards in the private rented sector, including a regulator, more information for tenants about the fees charged to them or even forcing property agents to sign up to a code of practice.

And the prospect has also been raised of them being made to sit a ‘fit-and-proper person test’ before they are allowed to be responsible for a person’s home.

Coun Amy Wilson, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “The area I represent [Pallion] has a lot of private landlords and private letting agents.

“In Sunderland we have a lot more people living in private properties than we did years ago when there was more social housing.

“Until we get that number up again were going to have agents letting these properties with no regulations, so I really welcome this report.”

Coun Wilson was speaking at a meeting of the Tyne and Wear Trading Standards Joint Committee on Thursday November 7.

The report followed a review of existing rules and housing standards by Lord Stuart Best which was completed in July.

The proposals, which are expected to be considered by the government in more detail after the December general election, have also called for a new regulator to be able to name and shame anyone it takes successful action against.

David Ellerington, trading standards manager at Newcastle City Council, said: “Newcastle is already looking at selective licensing and it will be tackling conditions for the tenants, but also regulating the landlords and agents.

“Hopefully that will improve that will help improve standards, housing is one of the most important issues we deal with.”

He added: “At the moment, it would be a national regulator, like the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), but there’s always a possibility that it may come to local authorities, it may be a licensing function.