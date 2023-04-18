Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 37 and 38 Toward Road in the Hendon ward.

According to planning documents submitted to council officials, the large properties have been rented in the past but are now in a “poor state of repair”.

New plans aim to convert each property into a HMO with bedrooms and communal facilities, as well as internal alterations.

General view of Toward Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

As the properties sit within an area where full planning permission is required for HMOs, the planning bid aims to secure permission for the change of use.

A planning statement submitted with the application states the intention would be to rent out rooms to the “professional market” as the properties have close links to transport and the city centre.

Those behind the scheme said the change of use was a response to “current market demand” and that investment into the properties would improve the area.

The planning statement added: “The properties have been rented as large residential properties with five and seven bedrooms for a number of years as part of the block.

“Unfortunately changing markets mean there is little demand for large three-storey properties that are not energy efficient and they have fallen into a poor state [sic] of repair.

“The properties lie in an article four area which requires full planning permission for HMOs”.

Floor plans show how the two properties would be subdivided with bedrooms across three floors, as well as communal kitchen/living facilities.

The submitted floor plans, which are available via the council’s website, show seven bedrooms planned for number 38 Toward Street and six bedrooms at number 37 Toward Street.

It was also noted that rooms had been designed to provide en-suite facilities “where possible” and all bedrooms and shared facilities would exceed standards around room sizes.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by May 31, 2023.