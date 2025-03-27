Plans for a new house in multiple occupation (HMO) in a Sunderland residential area have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 3 Riversdale Terrace in the city’s Millfield ward.

New plans aim to convert the property from an “existing dwelling’ to a “seven-bed HMO.”

A house in multiple occupation is a property type where multiple households typically live in individual bedrooms and share some communal facilities.

This can include communal kitchen areas, communal living space and in some cases, communal bathroom facilities.

Proposed floor plans for 3 Riversdale Terrace show how the building would be subdivided if the HMO use was approved.

On the ground floor, plans propose two bedrooms towards the front of the property, a hallway with a communal toilet, and a kitchen / dining area towards the rear of the property.

Elsewhere, three bedrooms are proposed on the first floor and two bedrooms are proposed on the second floor, with all bedrooms across the proposed HMO offering an ensuite bathroom.

In addition, one bedroom on the first floor would have a dedicated kitchen area, according to plans.

Planning documents published on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website do not provide any information on the proposed or target tenants for the HMO.

The planning application adds that HMO conversion work has not started at the property.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of May 15, 2025.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00533/FUL