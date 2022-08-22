Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in August, 2019, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for land off Hutton Close and Nine Lands in the Houghton ward.

The application from Karbon Homes aimed to create 36 dwellings with a range of affordable housing options.

During consultation on the plans however, a raft of public objections were received by the council raising concerns about the potential impacts the development would have on the area.

The land in question. Picture from Google Streetview.

During the planning process, the application was amended in an attempt to make the housing scheme acceptable in planning terms.

But following recent discussions between the applicant’s agent and Sunderland City Council’s planning department, the housing plan was officially withdrawn on August 17,2022.

Email correspondence published on the council’s website shows council planners referencing “increasing concern amongst local residents and elected members” about the time taken to “reach a resolution with the case”.

It added that the housing application would be referred to the council’s Planning and Highways Committee for decision in September along with a planning officer’s recommendation for refusal.

Controversial housing plans withdrawn for Houghton after more than 100 objections. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

This was because of “conflict” with the council’s ‘settlement break’ policy and “outstanding unresolved issues relating to ecology”.

The email from the council’s planning department added the applicant “may wish to withdraw the application in light of the intended course of action”.

Planning documents previously submitted on behalf of Karbon Homes said the scheme was expected to deliver 100% affordable housing, with a number of homes marketed as ‘rent to buy’.

A planning statement from the applicant added these homes would be aimed at people facing difficulties getting a foot on the property ladder.

During consultation on the plans, around 124 objections were lodged with comments raising concerns about access issues at the site, impacts on wildlife, increased traffic and more.

A number of Houghton councillors also lodged objections to the housing plan raising concerns about flood risk and road safety impacts.