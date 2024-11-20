Contractor appointed for next phase of Riverside Sunderland scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work on the next phase of a major regeneration project set to get under way after a contractor was appointed to deliver the scheme.

Esh Construction will oversee a multi-million-pound package of infrastructure improvements to advance the next phase of the Riverside Sunderland development.

The project team said it will deliver high-quality public realm, improved footpath and cycle connections, and critical infrastructure enabling further development of the Sheepfolds area surrounding the Stadium of Light and new leisure hub, Sheepfolds Stables, which opened its doors earlier this year.

The works will see a small pedestrian footbridge constructed between the Stadium of Light and Sheepfolds Stables, over the historic cobbled path which leads down to the River Wear, completing the connection between the new and existing communities to the north of the river with Keel Square and the city centre.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for business, housing and regeneration, said: “We made a commitment as a City Council to localise our supply chain as much as possible and working with companies such as Esh Construction, who are deep-rooted in the North East, is a fantastic example of how we’re doing just that.

“Once complete, the works will pave the way for the next phase of Riverside Sunderland, unlocking yet more investment and providing a much better experience for those living, working and visiting the city.

“It will also ensure the New Wear Footbridge will provide a direct route between the city centre and the Stadium of Light – which residents are already dubbing ‘our very own Wembley Way’ – improving pedestrian flow in the lead up to, and following events at the Stadium.

“It is yet another milestone in what is one of the UK’s largest and most ambitious urban regeneration projects.”

Several major developments are already underway across the Riverside Sunderland area, including the Maker & Faber office buildings, a new Eye Hospital, Culture House, Vaux Housing and the Expo Sunderland Pavilion.

Work on the Housing Innovation Construction Skills Academy (HICSA) and National Esports Arena is also underway at Sheepfolds, and with an ongoing programme of demolitionset to unlock future residential development, Cllr Johnston believes the recent developments are ‘redefining the city’.

He added: “The Riverside Sunderland development, which spans land on both sides of the River Wear, is already redefining the city’s skyline.

“Thanks to the recently announced £42million of grant funding from Homes England, the North East Combined Authority and the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government, we can now push on and bring even more projects to life as we continue to transform this once industrial landscape into a unique urban quarter befitting of a city as fantastic as ours.”

Steven Garrigan, divisional director at Esh Construction, said: “We have delivered multiple successful projects in Sunderland and are delighted to be once again working in partnership with the council to support the latest phase of the riverside’s regeneration.

“We will maximise the social and economic value throughout the scheme by employing and procuring locally, providing work placement opportunities and supporting community charitable initiatives through staff volunteering time. We look forward to getting work underway.”

For more information on Riverside Sunderland, visit:https://www.riversidesunderland.com/