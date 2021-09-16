Closure order placed on Sunderland property after complaints over loud music with explicit lyrics, drug use and swearing

A Closure Order has been secured on the address in Eglinton Street.

The order was secured against 77 Eglinton Street, in Monkwearmouth, and occupied by Toni Keogh.

Sunderland City Council applied for the order, supported by Northumbria Police, which was granted by South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, September 15.

A statement from the council read: “Magistrates were told that since Ms Keogh moved into the property in February there had been numerous complaints about cannabis use, excessively loud music with explicit lyrics, and shouting and swearing by both Keogh and her visitors.

“The court heard there had been more than 80 recorded incidents and residents said they had suffered physical and mental health complications linked to behaviour at the property.

“Keogh had been served with a Community Protection Warning then a Community Protection Notice in relation to her conduct and that of her guests. Keogh had also been offered a range of support options, which were all declined.

"The order prohibits anyone from entering the premises for three months, with a maximum penalty for breach of the order being 51 weeks imprisonment.

The order also provides the landlord with mandatory grounds for possession and further legal action against Keogh is being prepared to prevent similar issues at future addresses."

After the order was secured, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree said: "This order gives respite to residents and allows time for a hearing date to be confirmed for further legal action.

"No residents should have to endure this type of behaviour and we at the City Council and our partners at Northumbria Police take matters like these very seriously.

"We've worked closely with residents in securing this order, we have secured similar orders in the past and if people behave like this towards their neighbours we have no hesitation in taking legal action and securing orders from the courts to protect our communities."

Sunderland City Council has secured similar Closure Orders against four separate problem properties so far this year.