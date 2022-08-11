Earlier in August, 2022, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated a planning bid for the former ‘Davy Lamp’ pub off Brick Garth in the Hetton ward.
According to the submitted planning application, the public house is “closed for trade” and has accommodation on the first floor.
New plans aim to change the use of the ground floor bar to a restaurant as well as keeping the first floor in residential use and installing a new flue to the flat roof/rear elevation.
Proposed floor plans show how the restaurant would be set out with a lobby, waiting area and main restaurant space catering for a maximum of 50 seats.
The proposed ground-floor restaurant would also include toilet facilities, including a disabled toilet, for customers and staff.
Planning documents confirm that ventilation and filtration equipment would be installed to “suppress and disperse” fumes and/or smells created from cooking in the kitchen area.
Floor plans add all plant, machinery and equipment installed or operated would be enclosed and/or attenuated to reduce noise impacts on nearby residential and commercial properties.
A decision on the application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
Sunderland City Council’s website lists the deadline for determining the planning application as September 26, 2022.
For more information on the restaurant plan or to track its progress, visit the city council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/01386/FUL