City welcomes new Mayor of Sunderland, as she promises to support amazing work of charities

She was sworn in at official ceremony

Sunderland has welcomed a new mayor, who has pledged to “raise the profile” of several city charities during her year in office.

Councillor Allison Chisnall, Castle ward representative, was officially sworn in as mayor at a meeting of full council on Wednesday, May 15, with her partner Alistair Thomson who will serve alongside her as consort.

They took over the ceremonial chains of office from the former mayor, Councillor Dorothy Trueman and her husband and consort, Cllr Harry Trueman.

Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Allison Chisnall

Sunderland’s new mayor Cllr Allison Chisnall began her working life in care homes and has worked for the last 24 years in an energy company, where she also became a trade union representative.

Through her work as a trade union representative, she became more active in her workplace and in the local community.

Cllr Chisnall was first elected to the city council in 2022 and is a governor at Hylton Castle Primary School and a member on the Board of Hylton Castle Trust and Town End Farm Community Centre.

The new mayor of Sunderland said she was looking forward to “being out in the community, meeting local people and organisations, charities and businesses, and learning of all the great work happening in and around our city”.

L-R: New Deputy Mayor Cllr Ehthesham Haque, New Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Allison Chisnall, Sunderland City Council's Chief Executive Patrick Melia

The mayor of Sunderland also said she was looking forward to seeing city centre regeneration projects take shape, from the relocated Sunderland Eye Infirmary to the new ‘smart bridge’ over the River Wear.

Cllr Chisnall added: “Being councillor is a busy role with many responsibilities, but it means I can do what I enjoy doing which is helping people, and during my term as the mayor of Sunderland I will continue to serve constituents in my ward while taking on my new duties as mayor.”

Cllr Chisnall was nominated as mayor by her two Castle ward colleagues Cllr Stephen Foster and Cllr Denny Wilson.

The new mayor and consort will be supporting three local charities during their year in office.

Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Allison Chisnall, and her partner and Consort Alistair Thomson

This includes Castletown Scouts Group, Hylton Castle Trust, and The Royalty Theatre, which is celebrating its Centennial year.

Cllr Chisnall added: “Each of these charities and good causes do their utmost to improve the lives of our young people, they provide family based fun days and activities and run community programmes that help to instil values, raise aspirations, and educate our future leaders.

“I aim to raise the profile of each of my charities, highlight the community engagement work they do and raise much-needed funds for each of them.”

The mayor-making ceremony took place at City Hall on Wednesday, May 15, and also saw a new deputy mayor and deputy consort confirmed for the coming year.

This includes Barnes ward member Cllr Ehthesham Haque, who will serve as deputy mayor alongside his dad Mr Ashraf Haque.

Several tributes were paid to outgoing mayor Cllr Dorothy Trueman, who wished the new mayor and consort the best for the year ahead while reflecting on her own year of office.

Cllr Trueman, said: “It has been an honour to serve as mayor of Sunderland and I have enjoyed working with Cllr Chisnall during her time as deputy mayor.

“I’d like to wish both her and her consort Alistair all the best for the year ahead.

“I will look back on my year as mayor fondly, it has been an honour to take part in events like the Remembrance Parade, Freedom of the City ceremonies and the Mayor’s Civic Ball.

“Another thing which we are tremendously grateful for, is that we were able to raise £25,000 for Sunderland charities The Special Lioness and Hug in a Bag.”

The Mayor’s Civic Sunday Service will be held at Castletown Methodist Church on Sunday, July 21.