Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City leaders have approved millions of pounds of grant funding to improve the energy efficiency of council-owned venues across Wearside.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors, at a meeting this week, agreed next steps for funding and contracting arrangements to deliver multiple schemes, including projects linked to the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS).

The government programme, now in its third phase, is a £1.425 billion programme “supporting public sector organisations to decarbonise their estate”, with a focus on “decarbonising heating systems”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In November, 2023, Sunderland City Council submitted a proposal seeking a £2,070,782 grant from the funding pot, which was successful.

Sunderland City Hall

At a meeting this week, the local authority’s Labour cabinet agreed the next steps to approve funding arrangements for the delivery of projects.

This included a focus on four council-owned properties, namely the Evolve Business Centre, Bunnyhill Centre, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens and Leechmere Centre.

According to a cabinet report, the grant funding will “deliver low carbon heating and hot water systems” and “achieve significant energy demand reduction resulting in expected carbon savings of 515 tonnes per annum”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Alison Smith, cabinet member for corporate services and equalities, introduced a report on the grant funding at City Hall on Thursday, June 20.

As part of the recommendations to cabinet, senior councillors also agreed the award of £410,100 from Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund to Hetton Pool.

The Swimming Pool Support Fund (Capital Phase) was announced in September, 2023, and a £60 million allocation was made available for local authorities to apply for, to support investment in the energy efficiency of public leisure facilities including swimming pools.

Although the city council submitted a proposal for £0.938 million to carry out solar panel installations at Hetton Pool, Raich Carter Centre and the Aquatic Centre, the bid was only successful for the facility at Hetton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this grant decision, cabinet were asked to approve funding and contracting arrangements for “solar panel installations at Raich Carter Centre and Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre as part of the leisure facilities capital scheme”.

According to the cabinet report, this was because “provision exists within the allocation for leisure facilities in the [council’s] capital programme” to fund the installation of solar panels at the two venues.

Senior councillors agreed for the council’s director of finance, in consultation with the relevant cabinet member, to “procure and appoint contractors” for the projects at the council venues.

This would be for “the design, supply and installation of decarbonised heating systems, energy efficiency measures and solar PV arrays funded through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme Phase 3C, the Swimming Pool Support Fund and the leisure facilities scheme within the capital programme”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Michael Butler, cabinet member for children’s services, child poverty and skills, welcomed the report and described it as “very good news”.

Cllr Butler told the meeting: “One of the main things with this is that our young people continuously tell us that this is one of their most pressing issues.

“Hopefully this goes some way into showing that we actually care about the youth of the city, so we will be driving this forward”.

A cabinet report added that “there are no match funding implications associated with the Swimming Pool Support Fund grant funding award to the Hetton Pool project with the costs being fully funded through the grant”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multi-million PSDS funding however requires “approximately 15% match funding depending on a number of factors such as the lifetime cost of carbon and the percentage costs attributable to energy efficiency measures and decarbonisation costs”.

A cabinet report noted the “PSDS project requires a council match funding contribution of approximately £0.450 million”.

It was also noted that the projects would make a “strong contribution” to the city-wide Low Carbon Framework while supporting the council to become carbon neutral.

This included the projects “delivering decarbonised heating, improved building fabric and renewable energy measures that will improve the built environment and create additional low carbon energy generation”.