'Changing Places' toilet facilities to be created at Souter Lighthouse

Back in November 2021, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered an application for the Souter Lighthouse near Whitburn.

This included the change of use of a garage/outbuilding within the National Trust site to create a new accessible toilet facility.

Changing Places facilities are designed to be completely accessible providing sufficient space and equipment and would be an extra facility in addition to the accessible toilets for independent use.

A design, access, planning and heritage statement submitted by the National Trust said the proposal would improve access to the coast for all.

It reads: “The proposed Changing Places facility will provide a much-needed facility and will be accessible to all that need such a facility who would be visiting the lighthouse or wider site.

“It is hoped that providing this facility will make it easier for people to get outdoors.

“Currently, the borough of South Tyneside has no Changing Places facilities which is limiting for users.

“It is hoped that a Changing Places facility in this location will provide an opportunity to improve access to the coast for the profoundly disabled sector of society.

“The facility will aim to provide confidence to visitors to the borough that they know there are appropriate facilities available that allow them to enjoy their experience in comfort.”

According to planning documents, hundreds of thousands of people in the UK with a disability need extra equipment and space to use toilets safely and comfortably.

Although the Souter Lighthouse visitor attraction site contains one accessible toilet at ground floor level, a Changing Places facility would improve facilities further.

The design, access, planning and heritage statement goes on to say: “The National Trust are currently working in partnership with South Tyneside Council in order to help deliver this Changing Places facility to help the disabled sector enhance their lives.

“The proposed location was chosen due to it being a tourist attraction, its proximity to the country park, adjacent to the sea and adjacent to plenty of open space.

“The site also forms part of the Coast to Coast walk area and other local coastal footways.

“It will enable people with profound disabilities to access the area, adding quality to their lives.

“The National Trust are fully committed to the delivery of the project linking with our strategic plan for overall improvements of strategic sites.”

The plans were developed in partnership with South Tyneside Council, with council planners granting permission for the Changing Places facility on February 17, 2022.

Under planning conditions, work on the scheme must start within three years.

For more information on the planning application, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning department and search reference: ST/1066/21/FUL

