Celebrating Sunderland's volunteers

Sunderland is giving a shout out to all those who use their own time to help others in the city.

Throughout National Volunteer Week, which runs until June 9, Family Hubs across Sunderland are celebrating their hardworking volunteers, and appealing to anyone who wants to support children and families in their free time.

Family Hubs operate throughout England to offer support for families from conception and early years, up until the age of 19, or 25 for young people with special educational needs and disabilities. The Hubs benefit from the support of volunteers to help carry out their free sessions and activities.

A Volunteer Open Day was held at Hope Vineyard, Hendon, on June 5, to celebrate volunteers, share best practice amongst partners, and showcase the volunteering opportunities available in Sunderland.

The celebratory event was supported by Family Hub teams from local authorities including Sunderland, South Tyneside, Gateshead and Durham, and presentations about volunteer opportunities were made by partners including Friends of the Drop In, North East Dads and Lads and Sunderland’s Voluntary Sector Alliance.

The event was organised by Sunderland’s Family Hubs to mark National Volunteer Week – a week where people come together to recognise and appreciate the contributions made by volunteers.

Estelle Brown, Community Engagement Lead for Sunderland’s Family Hubs said: “Volunteers play a vital role in the running of our Family Hubs and help to ensure that they are welcoming and supportive places offering fantastic services to families and young people. The event we held at Hendon was all about recognising the work of those who volunteer their time to help out, but also about showcasing the available roles to anyone who is thinking about getting involved with volunteering.

“There are a wide range of opportunities on offer at the Family Hubs spanning everything from preparing food and drinks and supporting with admin, to delivering craft activities and setting up or speaking at information sessions.”

There are five Family Hubs around Sunderland; Bunnyhill Family Hub in Hylton Castle, Coalfield Family Hub in Hetton, Rainbow Family Hub in Washington, Thorney Close Family Hub and Winnibell Family Hub in Hendon.

Anyone interested in finding out more about volunteering at the Family Hubs can contact [email protected] for more information.