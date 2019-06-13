Care chiefs have praised the work of a nursing home which became the first in Sunderland to be rated outstanding – just months after it opened.

Marigold Nursing Home, off Leechmere Road, has been awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Sunderland MP Julie Elliott opens the Marigold Nursing Homes new unit, with manager Bijumon Joseph.

The home, which offers accomodation for over 65s with dementia, health disorders or injury, opened in April 2018.

After a visit in November, inspectors published their report in February 2019 which gave top marks in both ‘well-led- and ‘caring’ categories and an ‘outstanding’ rating overall.

Graham King, Chief Operating Officer at Sunderland Care and Support, revealed the rating to councillors in a quarterly update on the care market.

According to the data, there are 2,023 bed spaces available in older persons care homes in Sunderland with average occupancy levels at 90%.

Of the 47 homes, 37 are rated as ‘good’, nine are rated as ‘requires improvement’ and one as ‘outstanding’.

“I’m very pleased to report we have a home that was rated outstanding,” Graham King told the Health and Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee.

“Well done for them for being the first to gain an outstanding in Sunderland.”

He added another outstanding home in the city was lilkely to be announced soon.

The Marigold Nursing Home was officially opened by Sunderland Central MP, Julie Elliott, last year.

Manager Bijumon Joseph said: “We’re committed to being recognised as an outstanding service and this result is testament to the hard work, commitment, compassion, kindness and dedication of the whole team.”

The veteran nurse is known nationally and internationally for his work and is a former winner of the British Journal of Nursing award (2014) and National Dementia Care award (2013)

He thanked provider, Memory Lane Care Homes, for building relationships with staff, residents and families and providing equipment.

Yitzi Bamberger, of Memory Lane, said being the first dementia nursing home in Sunderland to achieve the top rating was “an amazing feat”.

“Since opening in April 2018, Biju has led by example getting involved in every aspect of the care of our residents,” she said.

“Noby our clinical lead, our nurses, our activities coordinator, our amazing care staff, admin and housekeeping and of course our kitchen staff have all worked really hard to achieve the ‘outstanding’ rating.”