With council elections due to take place next week, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Top (l-r) Alan Bilton, Richard Dunn, Tim Ellis-Dale. Bottom (l-r) Fiona Tobin and Mark Tyers.

Here’s what candidates in the Barnes ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Alan Douglas Bilton (Reform UK)

I have lived in the Barnes ward for most of my life and see the issues we face from litter and anti-social behaviour each day.

I want to change the area I live in for the better.

Labour have ran Sunderland for over 50 years while the Conservatives have failed to oppose them effectively, even voting with them on major issues negatively affecting our city.

As your councillor, I would vote against further council tax increases and work with residents and the police to tackle issues like shoplifting blighting our area.

The Conservatives are in disarray with scandals nationally and locally, they just bicker and suffer constant defections.

Vote Reform UK this May.

Richard Dunn (Local Conservatives)

I live locally and care about our area.

As a councillor for Barnes ward since 2021, I have secured record investment in our roads, started a campaign for new speed cameras and funded the clean and green team to keep our area tidy.

I work hard all year round to deliver cleaner, safer streets – and I attend community meetings to keep in touch with local people.

At city level, I champion the cause of disabled children: from fighting for the Grace House families to securing a commitment for more accessible play equipment, I stand up for families with SEND children everywhere.

I am asking you to re-elect me as your councillor so that I can continue to work alongside Cllr Antony Mullen to deliver for the people of Barnes.

Our community needs a strong, local champion to represent it on the council – and that’s exactly what I will be.

Tim Ellis-Dale (Liberal Democrats)

I have lived in High Barnes nearly all my life.

The people of Barnes, Plains Farm, Humbledon and Eden Vale have been particularly let down.

Our roads are in need of resurfacing, our beautiful park suffers from anti-social behaviour, and our back lanes have a serious rubbish problem.

I also often feel that our part of Sunderland loses out when compared to other parts of the city.

We have very few amenities, businesses and leisure facilities: this needs to change.

While Labour offers more of the same and the Conservatives are imploding, vote for change and vote Lib Dem in Barnes.

Fiona Tobin (Labour and Co-operative Party)

I’m proud to live in Sunderland and raise my family here. The Labour Council are transforming our city with new office spaces, homes, train station and fantastic leisure offerings.

It’s an exciting time for our city.

I am standing to be your councillor for Barnes ward because I want to bring passion and a fresh, positive, can-do perspective to make sure our area thrives.

I have lots of experience with community projects and bringing people together and I pledge to do this in our communities across Barnes, Springwell, Plains Farm, Eden Vale and Humbledon.

Labour is the only party delivering for residents in Barnes and across Sunderland, and if elected I will be the voice of residents, working hard to bring more investment.

Your vote is your voice, it has the power to shape our city for years to come.

Vote for a positive future, Vote Labour on May 2.

Mark Tyers (Green Party)

Barnes is where I live, work and volunteer.

With over 700 English councillors, the Green Party has the experience and expertise to tackle many of the problems we face.

If elected, I will listen and respond to residents’ concerns, and I will work with (and, when necessary, challenge) my council colleagues to:

– Roll out a city-wide home insulation programme which will help reduce winter fuel bills, cut carbon emissions and create new jobs.– Invest in youth and community organisations to help our isolated and vulnerable young people and adults to lead more fulfilling and purposeful lives.– Support and promote local food growers to make us less reliant on increasingly unstable and costly food imports (we need more community food gardens and more allotments).

Vote Green on Thursday, May 2.