Brexit 'paralysis' holding up investment in Durham, council chiefs say

Council chiefs have blasted government ‘paralysis’ delaying plans for post-Brexit investment in County Durham.

EU funding through just two of the pots available, the European Regional Development Fund and the European Social Fund (ESF), are expected to be worth more than £150million to the county over the period 2014 – 2020.

But, with just months to go, ministers have still not confirmed details of a scheme to replace the lost cash.

“Post-2020, the structural funds will be replaced by the Shared Prosperity Fund,” said Coun Alan Napier, deputy leader of Durham County Council.

“We should have been consulted on this last year and we’re still waiting. This is purely down to the paralysis that we see in government and parliament around Brexit.”

Coun Napier was speaking at a cabinet meeting where he praised the council’s performance ‘against a climate of imposed austerity’.

Figures show Durham is almost keeping pack with the average in terms of the proportion of the working age population in employment.