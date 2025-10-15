Plans to install hundreds of solar panels at a Sunderland school site have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for New Silksworth Academy off Blind Lane in the city’s Silksworth ward.

The school is seeking permission to install “around 295 solar photovoltaic panels on a wide variety of flat and pitched roofs at the school, with a total generation capacity of about 135kWp”.

Details are set out in a design and access statement submitted to council planning officials, which notes the development will “help the school in its ambition to maximise on the potential of on-site for zero-carbon electricity generation as part of its wider decarbonisation strategy”.

It was noted that the development would have a minimal impact on neighbouring properties and would “enhance the school building and appeal of being a modern learning centre looking towards the future” while also “creating a vision of sustainability for students”.

The design and access statement adds: “Considering the position of the school, and the fact that most of the roofs are not overlooked, the proposed installation will not have a major impact on the local area.

“Where it is overlooked, the individual arrays are small, similar to a residential installation and many non-residential installations under 50kWp termed as microgeneration under permitted development and will not cause any adverse effects.

“In the unlikely event of any glint and glare occurring, it would be at such a small scale to not be different from when seeing the sun and hence would easily go unnoticed in its presence so as to not affect the amenity of their living.”

Those behind the solar panels scheme added the design and appearance of the development was “suitable” and that “it will have a positive impact on the character of the building.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/02343/PCZ

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/