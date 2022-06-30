Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Smith, 63, of Ernest Street, Boldon Colliery, was handed the order by South Tyneside Magistrates, after his conviction for breaching a Community Protection Notice.

The action was taken after 18 complaints were made in the space of a year about rubbish being stored and fires being lit at his property, dogs and verbal abuse.

Enforcement officers from South Tyneside Council believed he was involved in unlicensed waste disposal, resulting in flytipping or the illegal disposal of commercial waste at domestic recycling facilities.

Waste at Smith's property.

The officers believed his property was being used to store and transfer refuse.

The team issued him with a Community Protection Warning on December 9 last year.

The council said he subsequently failed to address the issues raised, and was therefore served with a Community Protection Notice, which he breached.

The Criminal Behaviour Order will run until April 27, 2027.

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety, said: “Mr Smith has been warned repeatedly and this is his last opportunity to change his behaviour, which has been having a negative impact on the local community.

“If he fails to comply with this order, it could lead to a prison sentence of a maximum of five years.

“Antisocial behaviour can really affect the quality of people’s lives and we will continue to work with our partners to take action against it.”

The Criminal Behaviour Order prohibits Smith from a number of specific activities:

1) Using the Toyota Prius vehicle registration number NA69HSF or any other vehicle to carry waste for profit or gain;

2 ) Carrying controlled waste in any vehicle under his control without a valid waste carrier's license, save for his own waste carried in or on his own motor vehicle to a local authority designated site, arranged by prior appointment;

3) Depositing waste without a valid environmental permit;

4) Disposing of waste other than at a licensed waste disposal facility;