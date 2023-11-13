Plans to demolish a cemetery toilet block “at risk of collapse” have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for an unused building at Boldon Cemetery in the Boldon Colliery ward.

This includes a request for ‘prior approval’ for the proposed demolition of a building which sits off Dipe Lane near the cemetery lodge.

A planning application states the toilet block building is an “unused deteriorating structure” and that the roof is “at risk of collapse”.

The entrance to Boldon Cemetery.

Those behind the scheme added the small structure would only require “hand demolition methods”.

If approved, work would start on site later this year and is expected to take around three days to complete.

A council planning application adds that post-demolition, the land could be used as “additional cremation burial plots”.

A decision on the demolition bid is expected to be made this year and comments can be made via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website.