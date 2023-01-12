Bin charges, pest control bills and bulky waste fees - Sunderland City Council budget zeroes-in on fly-tipping and waste

Known as the revenue budget, the proposals cover more than 600 services provided by the council from household waste and recycling collections, to social care, schools, highways, libraries and parks.Budget proposals to be considered by a meeting of senior councillor’s on Sunderland’s ruling Labour cabinet on Thursday, January 19 include::: Continue the non-replacement charge for lost or damaged wheelie-bins. The £25 charge was scrapped last year and put under a 12-month review.::A no-charge policy for pest control call outs to continue:: Ending the £10 charge for household bulky waste collections from the end of March. The charge was first introduced in 2013 and reduced from £22.50 to £10 in 2020. The council will continue to monitor demand for the new free household bulky collection service:: Proposals to help support increasing demands for adult and children’s social care are also on the Cabinet meeting agenda. Ongoing work to identify further savings and efficiencies in other services, staffing and property is continuing.Councillor Paul Stewart, Cabinet Secretary, said: "As a listening council, we've always been and continue to be very aware of how the cost of living crisis is impacting on city residents."We do look, wherever we can, to see how we can help residents and the wider city. We’re continuing to monitor demand for replacement wheelie-bins and the non-replacement charge remains in place until further notice, similarly with the pest control call out service."Ending the charge for bulky waste collections means there's no 'white van man' risk of a waste carrier who just advertises online, has no licensed credentials and disposes of the waste illegally."Council tax and more budget proposals are due at February’s Cabinet meeting before final decision-making, Cllr Stewart added.Wearside’s Liberal Democrat councillors have hailed the axing of the replacement bin charge as a victory after pushing council chiefs to ditch the fee.