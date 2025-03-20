A bid to convert part of a residential house into “commercial beauty rooms” have been blocked by Sunderland City Council following noise, highway safety and parking concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused an application for a semi-detached property at Cairns Road in the city’s Fulwell ward, dubbing it an alien feature in a residential area.

Plans submitted to the local authority in recent months had sought permission to change part of the residential dwelling into a commercial use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused an application for a semi-detached property at Cairns Road | Beauty and Fashion/StockSnap

This included a bid for “commercial beauty rooms to upper floors” along with the erection of a single-storey rear extension and the “formation of three parking spaces to rear”.

Council planning documents stated the proposed parking spaces would have been created by removing a section of boundary wall at the site and that “proposed in-curtilage parking spaces would utilise existing garden space”, as well as proposals to increase the height of an existing garage and the “erection of signage”.

During a council public consultation on the proposals, there were three objections from neighbours on Cairns Road and Penrith Road raising concerns.

The objections, summarised in a council decision report, included increased traffic, the plans “eroding the character of the host property”, “increased comings and goings and, therefore, pollution” and “concern that the residential setting is not appropriate for the proposal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city council’s local highways authority, in a consultation comment, objected to the plans and said the proposed change of use would “over intensify the use of the site, causing indiscriminate parking having an adverse impact on the surrounding highway network.”

Meanwhile, the council’s environmental health section also objected after raising concerns about “the suitability of the premises for this use […] due to potential noise generated by the commercial beauty rooms.”

Submitted details from the applicant, noted in a council report, said there would be “one permanent employee with three part-time employees of whom, collectively, would work 9am– 5pm, Monday to Friday and 9am– 5pm on Saturdays.”

The council department noted “five treatment rooms” were proposed and raised concerns about “what the noise level would look like at maximum capacity due to the increase in traffic to the site from crossover of customers, as well as staff, to support the treatment rooms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department rejected it on March 19, 2025.

A total of four refusal reasons were listed by council planners, including the commercial beauty rooms “resulting in the introduction of a town centre use within a wholly residential location”.

Council planners also noted the “absence of a proportionate sequential assessment to justify the proposed main town centre use at an out of centre location” as another reason for refusal.

The third reason for refusal referenced “noise and disturbance associated to the operational use and comings and goings of customers and employees” and said the proposed use would be “detrimental to the residential amenity of occupiers of dwellings within the locality”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final reason for refusal included the plans “resulting in a situation which would prejudice highway and pedestrian safety”, and it was argued that the proposed development “cannot satisfactorily demonstrate that it would have no unacceptable impacts on the highway network in terms of capacity or safety”.

Council planners added the “proposed development has not demonstrated that it can be served with adequate in-curtilage parking provision nor be accessed appropriately”.

The council decision report concluded: “It is considered that the proposed development would have a harmful impact on the residential amenities of the occupiers in the existing street scene through noise and disturbance associated to the use and comings and goings of customers and employees.

“The proposed development has not demonstrated via a sequential assessment that there is explicit need for a town centre use to be located within a wholly residential context, nor has the partial loss of a family home been sufficiently justified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, the proposal is considered to result in conditions which would prejudice highway / pedestrian safety.

“In these cumulative terms, the application is recommended for refusal.”

The council decision report added that the installation of signage linked to the commercial beauty rooms “would read as an alien feature within a wholly residential area.”

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

For more information on the planning application and council ruling, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website.