Bid to demolish University of Sunderland building approved

The Design Centre.

Plans were lodged with Sunderland City Council’s planning department to remove the Design Centre.

The building, which sits at the edge of the campus footprint off Hind Street, was originally constructed in the 1970s with a ground floor extension added in 2006 to provide a new entrance.

A supporting statement said the building is “no longer required to service students or staff” and is set to be vacated in January 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application to Sunderland City Council aimed to determine whether prior approval was required for the demolition of the building.

Documents submitted on behalf of the University of Sunderland said the Design Centre building was not located in a designated conservation area and was “not considered to have any architectural or historic significance”.

Planners said that prior approval was needed as the “building in question has a permanent and substantial construction and faces one of the main roads into the city.”

The demolition is expected to take place from late May 2022.

Works will be carried out during day time hours.

A spokesperson for the University of Sunderland said: “In line with planning requirements, the university applied for permission to demolish the current Design Centre building on its city campus as it is no longer required by staff or students.

“There are no plans for a replacement building on the site at the present time.”