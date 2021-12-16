Bid to convert vacant Sunderland care facility into private homes

Westfield Hall, in Carlton Terrace.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received plans for Westfield Hall, in Carlton Terrace, off Mowbray Road, Sunderland, including a change of use from a “residential institution” to living accommodation.

According to planning documents, the site was last occupied by a registered charity supporting people on the autism spectrum – however the building is now vacant.

Applicant Clearwater Developments has lodged plans to split the building into four homes, each with several bedrooms.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says the plans would create a development “reminiscent of the original use of the building”.

A heritage statement prepared for the applicant also notes the “aesthetic value of the building is low owing to its general character and lost external features.”

Yet it adds the proposed works would “return the building to the assumed original use and as such the proposal will retain the original features where possible and replace features where they have been lost”.

The heritage statement goes on to say: “As much of the works will include retaining existing features or reinstating features which have been lost, the impact of the majority of the works is considered to be low.

“The installation of render to the rear and right hand side elevation is not original but improves the appearance of the poorly maintained brickwork therefore the impact is positive.”

A decision on the application is expected by early February 2022 following council consultation.