Bid to convert Sunderland city centre offices into apartments

Earlier in January 2022, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received a change of use application for 36 Frederick Street.

This included converting offices to four one-bedroom residential apartments as well as installing new dormer structures to the front and rear roof slopes.

A heritage statement submitted with the planning application reads: “The original dormer structures are believed too small and unsuitable for the proposed use of the upper floors.

Frederick Street, Sunderland Picture: Google Maps.

“The current dormer will only allow limited natural light into the proposed bedroom and second floor areas.

“The second floor is an original converted attic space and as such there are large areas of the floor space unusable due to the restricted floor to ceilings heights mainly to the extremities of the room where the roof slopes descend.

“The installation of the increased and additional dormer structures will allow more natural light and natural ventilation into the space as well as increasing the usable floor space with the increased floor to ceiling height within the rooms served by the larger dormer areas.”

A planning application submitted to the council states the site is classed as an office/commercial use but is currently vacant.

Proposed apartments would be based across four floors with each offering a bathroom, bedroom, kitchen and living space.

A decision on the change of use and building works is expected by early March 2022 following a period of council consultation.