Bid to build 5G phone mast next to Sunderland pub is refused

The Dolphin Pub, in Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for land adjacent to The Dolphin pub, in the St Chad’s ward, in September.

This included the removal of an existing 15 metre monopole off Ashdown Road to make way for a 20 metre monopole supporting six antennas and two transmission dishes.

The plans came from Cornerstone Telecommunications to allow for upgraded equipment to provide 5G coverage to the area.

A supporting statement submitted to the council also outlined the reasons for the planning application.

This included a “continued network improvement program and technical requirement to provide new 5G coverage to the Sunderland area.”

The document reads: “A sequential approach has been taken to ensure that existing masts and equipment are used where possible.

“Following technical assessment however, the existing streetworks installation cannot accommodate the operator’s latest technical requirements.

“As such a new higher and stronger streetworks installation is required for this upgrade to the Telefonica network.”

During consultation on the plans, no objections were raised by Sunderland City Council’s environmental health department.

Despite this, the proposals were turned down by council planning officers on Tuesday, November 9.

A decision notice posted on the council’s website said the new development would clash with national planning guidance and several policies in the council’s Core Strategy and Development Plan.