Bid for 'equestrian arena' on outskirts of Sunderland blocked by planners

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has rejected a planning application to change the use of a parcel of open space in the Hetton area.

An application was submitted for the green field site earlier this year, which sits to the rear of South Market Street near allotment gardens, properties and domestic garages.

The plans aimed to construct an “outdoor equestrian arena for personal use” bounded in part by a perimeter fence and by a “post and rail equestrian fence”.

Council planning documents said the area would be of “sand and fibre construction” measuring 40m in length by 22m in width and would be used to “exercise horses”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on June 20, 2023.

Several reasons for refusal were listed, ranging from the visual impact of the horse arena use and perimeter fence to the development “encroaching” on the countryside.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposal would “result in an inappropriate development which would introduce an alien form of development which is incongruous to that of the [area’s] existing built form”.

It was also argued that a “clear need” for the equestrian arena had not been demonstrated and that the development would “encroach onto existing countryside and green open space”.

The council decision report added: “The proposed usage would introduce an obtrusive element into the street scene to the detriment of the visual amenities of the area that would have a negative impact on the amenity of the occupants of the residential properties to the west of the site.

“The proposal fails to protect and enhance the landscape character, no planting or screening [is] proposed as part of this development to negate the impact or mitigate the harm”.

According to the council decision report the council attempted to “work with the applicant to identify a more suitable location, on land within their ownership, which would have a lesser impact on the open countryside”.

However the report said the applicant was “not willing to compromise on the location”.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.