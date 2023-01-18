Better bar plans approved for Sunderland's Empire Theatre - this is what to expect from your interval drinks in future

The Sunderland Empire Theatre.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application in 2022 for internal works to the ground floor of the Grade II-listed building.

This included the removal of the Empire Theatre’s existing stalls bar and the fitting out of a new bar, as well as relocating a DDA compliant washroom.

The plans were submitted by the Ambassador Theatre Group, which operates the Empire Theatre, with supporting documents outlining the reasons for the project.

This included updating the bar to match the Empire Theatre’s recently refurbished foyer bar with new fittings, finishes and decoration, additional seating and reducing the bar’s footprint to “better aid circulation”.

In addition, the plans included installing historic items currently in storage, such as stained glass windows, to “add to the heritage of the space”.

Access and disability requirements were also planned for the revamped bar space, from a ‘hearing enhancement system’ and a DDA accessible counter to the relocation of a DDA washroom to improve access and queuing.

During consultation on the proposals, consultee the Theatres Trust were supportive, stating the new bar would “improve efficiency and income potential” for the Empire Theatre while helping to support its future conservation.

After considering the listed building consent application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on January 16, 2023.

A decision report prepared by council planners added: “The improvement works are recognised as another step in the theatre’s development as a major cultural attraction and will be a high quality and sensitive intervention to its highly impressive interior.

“The proposed refurbishment of the stalls bar will have a positive impact on the significance of the Grade II-listed Empire Theatre.

“The improvements will importantly improve its visitor offer and further enhance its role as a key regional cultural heritage attraction, helping to sustain its on-going conservation in the long-term.”

Under planning conditions, the works must be brought forward within three years.

