Plans to convert a former city centre KFC site into a betting shop have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a commercial unit at Market Square, which sits adjacent to Costa and near The Bridges shopping centre.

The unit previously operated as a KFC hot food takeaway but has been vacant for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans submitted for relocated Betfred betting shop at former city centre KFC site | LDRS

New plans from applicant Done Brothers (Cash Betting) Ltd are seeking permission to convert the unit into a betting shop operating under the Betfred brand, along with new signage and ‘minor refurbishment works’.

An application form submitted to council officials states the development would include six full-time equivalent employees and would have opening hours of 8am-10pm, Monday to Saturday and 9am-10pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

A supporting planning statement confirms the plans would also facilitate the relocation of an existing Betfred premises at 57 Fawcett Street and would “therefore not result in any additional bookmakers’ business within the city centre”.

Those behind plans for the Market Square unit said it had been vacant since the closure of KFC at the site in early 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that the unit had been promoted nationally andlocally for more than four years with “no positive meaningful enquiries until Betfred”.

Alongside the planning application, planning documents note that Betfred has applied for the “required licensing for the application unit” and are “lawfully required to revoke their current licence for Unit 2, 57 Fawcett Street once they vacate this unit”.

Applicants behind the change of use plans said that relocating the Betfred to Market Square would “continue to supply employment in the area” and “represents a suitable use for the vacant unit”.

The planning statement adds: “The relocation of the Betfred into the vacant hot food takeaway unit would not only provide a strong shopfront into the city centre but would also free up the existing Betfred unit for marketing to potential operators as a retail unit within a secondary frontage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This would improve the vitality and viability of the city centre as it would see both units in use, improving the character of the area.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01870/FUL