Betfred plans move into empty Market Square shop once home to KFC
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a commercial unit at Market Square, which sits adjacent to Costa and near The Bridges shopping centre.
The unit previously operated as a KFC hot food takeaway but has been vacant for years.
New plans from applicant Done Brothers (Cash Betting) Ltd are seeking permission to convert the unit into a betting shop operating under the Betfred brand, along with new signage and ‘minor refurbishment works’.
An application form submitted to council officials states the development would include six full-time equivalent employees and would have opening hours of 8am-10pm, Monday to Saturday and 9am-10pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.
A supporting planning statement confirms the plans would also facilitate the relocation of an existing Betfred premises at 57 Fawcett Street and would “therefore not result in any additional bookmakers’ business within the city centre”.
Those behind plans for the Market Square unit said it had been vacant since the closure of KFC at the site in early 2021.
It was noted that the unit had been promoted nationally andlocally for more than four years with “no positive meaningful enquiries until Betfred”.
Alongside the planning application, planning documents note that Betfred has applied for the “required licensing for the application unit” and are “lawfully required to revoke their current licence for Unit 2, 57 Fawcett Street once they vacate this unit”.
Applicants behind the change of use plans said that relocating the Betfred to Market Square would “continue to supply employment in the area” and “represents a suitable use for the vacant unit”.
The planning statement adds: “The relocation of the Betfred into the vacant hot food takeaway unit would not only provide a strong shopfront into the city centre but would also free up the existing Betfred unit for marketing to potential operators as a retail unit within a secondary frontage.
“This would improve the vitality and viability of the city centre as it would see both units in use, improving the character of the area.”
A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.
For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01870/FUL