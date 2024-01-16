Work is now clear to start

Plans for new seafront leisure facilities in South Shields, including beach huts and “retail pods”, have been given the green light by council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for a new development at South Promenade, Sea Road.

The site, which sits adjacent to the Sand Dancer pub and near the Colmans Seafood Temple, is the former site of the Frankie’s Ritz Café which was demolished decades ago.

CGI image of how new beach huts could look in South Shields. Credit: South Tyneside Council / Ryder Architecture Limited

Plans submitted by South Tyneside Council last year sought outline planning permission for a range of physical structures, including beach huts and small commercial pods, as well as hard and soft landscaping.

A design and access statement noted the site could accommodate 18 beach huts, six retail pods, two toilets, an associated office, a waste store and a Changing Places facility.

Changing Places toilets, which were recently installed at the Souter Lighthouse complex, are designed to meet the needs of disabled people with complex care needs who need carer support and appropriate equipment.

Project bosses say the wider regeneration scheme in South Shields aims to “revitalise” the previously developed site and to “enhance the foreshore coastline as a destination of choice”.

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans, two responses were received in support of the planning application.

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on January 12, 2024.

The outline planning application establishes the principle of the development on the site, with a further ‘reserved matters’ application expected to be submitted in future outlining the final details and design of the scheme.

It is envisioned that the site will offer an additional ‘coastal hub’ for both tourists and residents, serving as a family-friendly beach destination.

Those behind the scheme added that commercial pods could be used for “beach activity shops, the sale of tourism related goods (jewellery, handicrafts, art displays), local group meetings, or food and drink”.

The overall aim of the leisure development, according to the council, is to “improve the South Tyneside experience and hopefully encourage people to return and / or stay for longer”.

The design and access statement from the council adds: “This initiative seeks to foster collaboration between local traders, start-ups, and the broader community, creating a year-round attraction.

“The beach huts will be available for daily rental, catering to visitors of the region.

“Concurrently, the retail pods will be offered for hire/lease, providing local entrepreneurs with the opportunity to establish seasonal pop-up shops for tourists”.

Councillor Margaret Meling, South Tyneside Council’s cabinet member for economic growth and transport, has welcomed progress on the scheme.

Cllr Meling said: “It’s great news that outline planning permission has been granted for this initiative, which will create a year-round family-friendly attraction.

“South Shields Foreshore is a fantastic natural asset which contributes significantly to our resident and visitor experience.

“The beach huts will further enhance our tourism offer and complement the ongoing regeneration of the area, which has benefited from heavy investment from the council in recent years.

“The beach huts will cater to visitors and be available for daily rental, and the retail pods will be offered for hire, providing local entrepreneurs with the opportunity to establish seasonal pop-up shops for tourists.”