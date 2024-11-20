Backlash against shop plans for former pub site, with 200+ objectors fighting proposals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A decision is due to be made on plans to transform a fire-hit former Sunderland pub into a convenience store which have been met with petitions featuring more than 200 objectors.

Proposals were submitted to Sunderland City Council’s planning department earlier this year for the former Traveller’s Rest public house, which sits adjacent to Mill Terrace in the Shiney Row ward.

The application from Mr Sinthuyan Theivasoth is seeking permission to change the use of the building from a derelict pub to a small convenience store.

Proposed floor plans show how the ground floor would be subdivided for the shop use, with a checkout counter, shop units, storage areas, a chilled alcohol area, toilets and internal cycle parking for staff.

However the application has been met with 21 letters of objection from residents and three petitions containing 210 signatures against the development.

Concerns raised include inadequate parking in the area, traffic hazards and risk to pedestrian safety from on-street parking, possible antisocial behaviour issues from youths congregating, increased litter and a lack of need for the shop.

The application is to go before the council’s planning and highways committee on Monday (November 25) for a decision to be made, after being referred to the panel by ward councillor Mel Speding.

A report from local authority planning officers is recommending the proposals are refused due to it leading “to conditions which are prejudicial to pedestrian and highway safety”.

It said: “It is accepted that the proposal will bring the building back into use and provide additional commercial facilities for the local community and this should be given positive weight.

“Furthermore, the development is not considered likely to harm the residential amenities of the area.

“However …the proposal is considered likely to attract vehicles to and from the site, and without adequate incurtilage parking or servicing provision, is likely to lead to conditions which are prejudicial to pedestrian and highway safety.”

This comes after the council’s Future Transport team objected to the application, stating the arrangements for customer parking are “not acceptable” and the area is already busy “due to the nature of the road”.

The applicant had stated that there is no designated car parking to be provided by the proposals, however the previous use as a pub also did “not provide a parking or serving area”.

They added the pub is derelict, and has been so for some time, and there are numerous benefits of the scheme, such as creating and maintaining employment and bringing a vacant site back into use.

A cover letter in support of the proposals noted the pub has been closed since March 2023 due to fire and has “remained unviable to redevelop as a pub since then”.

It added: “The site was acquired in March 2024 at auction for a low price due to lack of interest, by the applicant with a view to change of use.

“There is clearly no prospect of the pub being redeveloped as a pub and reopened as such.

“Overall the proposal would adequately bring a derelict pub back in use as a sustainably located convenience store with the pub use long discontinued, have no adverse impact on residential amenity or parking and therefore can be considered sustainable development.”

The Traveller’s Rest fire happened on March 25, 2023, and firefighters spent almost four hours putting it out.

No one was injured in the weekend blaze but a joint investigation was launched by police and fire services following the incident.

A decision on the planning application is scheduled to be made at the meeting at City Hall which starts at 5.30pm on Monday, November 25.