Authorities meet to discuss stamping out antisocial behaviour in Durham

Durham Town Hall, Market Place, Durham City Picture: Google

City of Durham Parish Council have organised the event at Durham Town Hall, Market Place.

Several organisations, including Durham County Council and Durham Constabulary, are expected to attend to discuss antisocial crime.

This follows reports of increasing problems in Durham City including drug taking, drinking and anti-social behaviour, particularly along North Road.

A statement on the event’s website reads: “We’re all aware that antisocial behaviour is a serious ongoing problem in the city centre, which adversely impacts on the quality of life of local residents as well as the experience of the many visitors to Durham City.

“The impact of anti-social behaviour cannot be understated and the parish council has received a number of representations from local residents and businesses about the effect this is having on them day to day.

“The purpose of this event is to develop a multi-agency approach to resolve this issue. It is hoped that an action plan involving all of the key stakeholders in Durham can be agreed upon at this event.”

The conference will take place on Thursday, October 31 between 1pm and 5pm.

Invitations have been extended to businesses, community groups and the voluntary sector with several high-profile guests also confirmed.

This includes the deputy chief constable of Durham Constabulary, Dave Orford and Durham City MP, Dr Roberta Blackman-Woods.

Chair of Durham City Safety Group, Jane Robinson, added: “Where concerns are raised about anti-social behaviour anywhere in the county we work with our partners to investigate and look for any measures which may be appropriate to reduce it.

“For example, we have recently introduced two dedicated neighbourhood wardens for the city centre following concerns about the behaviour of a small number of individuals in the area.

“Durham is a fantastic city, to live, visit or work so it is important that we work together to respond to any concerns.”