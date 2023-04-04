St Paul and St John’s Church Centre, Broughton Road, South Shields. Picture: Google Maps.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the St Paul and St John’s Church Centre, off Broughton Road, near South Shields Town Hall.

New plans from applicant Beaumont & Partners Ltd aim to redevelop the existing church centre, maisonette and outbuilding to make way for apartments.

A total of 14 residential apartments and three ‘serviced apartments’ have been proposed along with external works.

The scheme aims to create an additional second floor through a loft conversion, as well as a two-storey rear extension and the addition of dormer windows.

Plans have been submitted with supporting documents including a planning, design and access and heritage statement which provides more details on the scheme.

The proposed housing mix includes 16 one-bed apartments and one two-bed apartment, along with a bin compound and secure cycle storage.

Those behind the housing scheme have claimed it would make an “important contribution” to the housing market in South Shields and would bring several benefits.

This includes “renovating and redeveloping a current vacant building on the edge of South Shields town centre to provide a mix of housing and accommodation in a highly sustainable location”.

It was also argued that the plans would prevent the building “falling into disrepair” as well as serviced apartments providing tourist and visitoraccommodation “within a desired location”.

The planning, design and access and heritage statement adds: “With regard to the principle of development it is considered that the proposed development will introduce a range of properties which will diversify the housing offer at this location as well as introducing high quality accommodation within the area.

“The proposed development as part of this application has been designed to the highest standard to ensure that the development will respect the local character and setting and will make a significant and important contribution to the housing market at this locality”.

A decision on the housing scheme will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.