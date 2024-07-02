Apartments plan approved for former office block in Washington, with number of flats permitted increased

Derwent House, Washington. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for more apartments at a former office block have been given the green light by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved an application for the Derwent House building near The Galleries shopping centre in Washington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This included a total of 24 apartments across three floors, with a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom dwellings.

Fresh plans from the same applicant JT Consultancy Limited, submitted later the same year, aimed to redevelop the remainder of the building, as well as adding another floor, to create more apartments.

Applicants proposed converting the building’s third and fourth floors into 16 apartments and constructing a new fifth floor, or sixth storey, to provide an extra eight apartments.

Existing parking at the site was also proposed to be retained, along with a new store for cycle parking to the western part of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report prepared ahead of a decision-making Planning and Highways Committee on July 1, had recommended the scheme for approval.

The committee report said the plan would “contribute to providing new homes and creating sustainable communities, which are supported by adequate existing infrastructure”.

Despite the applicant’s failure to provide financial contributions towards “alternative open space provision”, “equipped children’s play” and allotments, as part of a section 106 legal agreement, council planners said that, on balance, the scheme was still acceptable.

Council planners also said the development’s design was acceptable and that there would be “no unacceptable impacts on the skyline and the surrounding area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals were presented for decision at a meeting of the Planning and Highways Committee on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Councillor Martin Haswell asked whether the apartment scheme’s viability could be ‘re-tested’ in future in an effort to secure funds for the local area, via the section 106 process.

Council planning officers, responding, said that residential was considered the “most compatible use” for the upper floors, as the rest of the building already had permission for apartments.

It was also noted that developers would need to agree to re-testing and that the benefits of bringing the building back into a “viable use” outweighed the need to introduce a re-testing clause which, planning officers said, may result in the scheme not going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Michael Dixon said the building was “unattractive” and asked about the extent of works to the building’s exterior to improve its appearance.

Councillor Martyn Herron added the benefits of the scheme outweighed concerns around the section 106 contributions and appearance.

He told the meeting: “There’s a desperate shortage of housing of varying types and standards across the city at the moment.

“If it was a much larger financial mitigation we were going to be able to get then that would be a different question, but it’s a very small one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the benefits of having the additional housing outweigh that quite significantly”.

After being put to the vote, the plans won unanimous support from members of the Planning and Highways Committee.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials last year said the building had been vacant for an “extended period of time” and that the apartments scheme would have several benefits.

This included “utilising the full potential of the site and refurbishing the existing building exterior creating an overall benefit to the area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the scheme said the development would provide “much needed additional housing required within Sunderland and Washington” and “efficient, affordable housing for occupants close to areas of employment and leisure”.

Applicants added the scheme’s design would “soften” the building’s “large ‘blocky’ silhouette” while reducing its “apparent mass with a new exterior finish which ‘lightens’ the current feel of the structure reducing the perceived height”.

Under planning conditions, the plans must be brought forward within three years.