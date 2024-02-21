Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to transform a historic city centre building and “local landmark” into flats have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Somerford Buildings off Norfolk Street in the Sunniside area.

The three-storey property, which sits at the edge of Sunniside Gardens, was built in the early 20th Century and has most recently been used as offices.

Somerford Buildings, Norfolk Street, Sunniside. Picture: Google Maps

New plans from Nulite Properties Ltd aim to change the use of the building from its current commercial planning class to residential use.

A planning application said there would be a net increase of 11 ‘dwellinghouses’ at the site, with floor plans providing more details on the proposed accommodation.

This includes 11 self-contained flats over three floors, with each offering living space and a shower room/bathroom and the majority of flats offering kitchen facilities.

The housing mix includes both one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats, with some larger two-bedroom flats catering for up to four people.

Flats also range in size from 37.1sqm to 96.7sqm, with the wider 11-flat scheme having the potential to house up to 22 people, according to planning documents.

A heritage statement submitted to council officials describes the Somerford Buildings as a “minor local landmark within Sunniside due to its larger scale and greater height compared to the surrounding terraces”.

It was also noted that the building “contributes positively to Sunniside’s historic character and appearance” as a “high-quality landmark of architectural and townscape merit”.

The heritage statement added the new scheme would have a “minimal” impact on the “character and sustainability” of the local conservation area.

It was argued that the proposal would also be “complementary to the vision that Sunderland City Council has for Sunniside to be a ‘mixed use’ quarter”.

In this context, applicants referenced recent examples of historic buildings that have been converted to residential use in Sunniside’s “historic core”.

The heritage statement added: “No external alterations are proposed and so the architectural significance of the building and the contribution that it makes to the character and appearance of Sunniside Conservation Area will be preserved.

“By bringing the building back into active use it will safeguard its future and prevent the building from deteriorating as a result of long-term vacancy and obsolescence”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of April 11, 2024.