It comes just over a week after senior officers at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service praised staff for their work around Bonfire Night.

However their feedback also included seven reports of attacks on firefighters between November 1 – 6, and 183 deliberate secondary fires, both up from last year.

Councillor Phil Tye, chair of Tyne and Wear Fire Authority, opened the latest meeting of the organisation by hitting out at those responsible for attacking firefighters over the Bonfire Night period.

Firefighters dealing with an incident in Cato Square, Sunderland, over Bonfire Weekend.

The Sunderland representative said: “It’s sad to have seen again that our firefighters have again been attacked, it’s completely unacceptable.

“Whichever blue light service it is, it’s never ever acceptable to be throwing things trying to damage those that are here to protect us.”

Chris Lowther, Tyne and Wear chief fire officer, said such incidents of antisocial behaviour remain “stubbornly high” and they will be doing all they can to tackle the issue.

He added: “We heard about the attack on the police using fireworks, all emergency services were attacked regularly over the period, it’s entirely unacceptable.

“We must recognise that if fireworks were invented now you wouldn’t be able to buy them, they wouldn’t pass any test now, but yet you can still buy them every year.

“In the run up to bonfire night you’ll see illegal fireworks and dangerous fireworks for sale and that’s what we really want to clampdown on in future years.”

Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, praised the collaborative working between emergency services, but stressed attacks on blue light personnel are unacceptable.

She said: “We all need to redouble our efforts to prevent that but also to condemn anything like that.

“It is absolutely disgraceful in this day and age that anybody would see fit to attack emergency service workers in any context.

“It’s upsetting to be sitting here and discussing that particularly in the light of all the really positive work that’s gone on across communities in Tyne and Wear.”

Monday’s meeting heard examples of joint working such as police being stationed in the Tyne and Wear fire control room on Bonfire Night to respond to incidents.

It also included working with Sunderland City Council staff to check CCTV footage and clear rubbish in advance to help prevent illegal bonfires, and firefighters going into schools to educate young people.

However Cllr Tye also warned of rubbish being dumped during the period by adults, contributing to illegal bonfires.

He said: “It was sad to see, we should be open and honest here, these weren’t kids building bonfires, these were people turning up in scrap vans and dumping waste they’ve collected for weeks and weeks on end.

“Just dumping it onto our open ground, hoping and thinking someone is going to set fire to it.”