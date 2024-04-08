Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final list of candidates standing to become Sunderland’s next councillors has been published ahead of local elections next month.

More than 120 candidates have put their names forward in the latest round of local government elections scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 2.

As Sunderland City Council holds its elections by ‘thirds’ for its 75 councillors, one seat is up for grabs in each council ward with 25 councillors due to be elected.

Ballots being counted. Picture by Sunderland City Council.

Town councillors, campaigners and previous candidates are just some of the people throwing their hats in the ring to contest seats this year.

With several city councillors standing down at the end of their terms in May, 2024, the local authority is expected to see new faces once the polls have closed.

The city council’s ruling Labour Group and opposition Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups will be contesting and defending seats across the city, including in several marginal wards.

Nearly half of the city council seats up for grabs this year will be defended by incumbent opposition councillors, with the leader of the Wearside Liberal Democrats, Paul Edgeworth, among those standing for re-election.

The Conservative Party candidates have also been listed on nominations documents, and will appear on ballot papers, as ‘Local Conservatives’ this year.

The Green Party, which currently has no representatives on the local authority, will be standing candidates in 21 of the city’s 25 wards.

Reform UK will be standing candidates in all wards this year, with the party’s only representative on the council Paul Donaghy defending his seat in Washington South.

Compared to last year, there are no candidates from the Monster Raving Loony Party or Communist Party of Britain.

However, independent candidates are still contesting seats in the Hetton and Houghton wards.

Alongside the council election, voters in Sunderland, Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland and South Tyneside are choosing a North East Mayor.

And Sunderland voters alongside Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland and South Tyneside will also help decide on the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.

Under new election rules, voters will need to show photo ID at a polling station.

The new requirement was introduced by the Government’s Elections Act and to find out which ID you can use in the polling station, visit the Electoral Commission website.

If you do not have one of the accepted types of photo ID, such as a passport or driving licence, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or by completing and submitting a paper form to the elections office.

The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm, Wednesday April 24.

Voters must be on the Electoral Register to apply for a certificate and need to provide a photo, full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Tuesday, April 16, and you can apply online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Here is the full list of the Sunderland City Council candidates vying for your vote next month:

BARNES

Alan Douglas BILTON (Reform UK)

Richard DUNN (Local Conservatives)

Tim ELLIS-DALE (Liberal Democrat)

Fiona TOBIN (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Mark Dominic TYERS (Green Party Candidate)

CASTLE

Mia COUPLAND (Liberal Democrat)

Dawn Marie JACKSON (Green Party Candidate)

Christopher John ROSE (Local Conservatives)

Keith SAMME (Reform UK)

Denny WILSON (Labour Party)

COPT HILL

Nana BODDY (Liberal Democrat)

Benjamin William DAVIES-SCOTT (Local Conservatives)

Kevin JOHNSTON (Labour Party)

Michael John LORRAINE (Reform UK)

Andrew ROBERTSON (Green Party Candidate)

DOXFORD

Martha Rachel Maitland BRADLEY (Green Party Candidate)

George Edward BROWN (Local Conservatives)

Paul Wilfred Leslie GIBSON (Liberal Democrat)

Liz HIGHMORE (Labour Party)

Susan LATHAN (Reform UK)

FULWELL

Michael Peter HARTNACK (Local Conservatives)

Lisa Marie HILTON (Reform UK)

Kevin LYNCH (Green Party Candidate)

Miguel Smith (Liberal Democrat)

Andy STAFFORD (Labour Party)

HENDON

Lynda Joyce ANDREWS (Reform UK)

Stephen Lewis ELMS (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Georgina Debra GOULD (Local Conservatives)

Helmut IZAKS (Green Party Candidate)

Ciaran Joseph MORRISSEY (Liberal Democrat)

HETTON

James BLACKBURN (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Ian David ELLIS (Liberal Democrat)

David William GEDDIS (Independent)

Stephen William HOLT (Reform UK)

Rachel Louise LOWE (Green Party Candidate)

Connor SINCLAIR (Local Conservatives)

HOUGHTON

Lynda ALEXANDER (Reform UK)

Sharon BODDY (Liberal Democrat)

Alyson KORDBARLAG (Green Party Candidate)

Craig MORRISON (Local Conservatives)

John PRICE (Labour Party)

Donna Sarah THOMAS (Independent)

MILLFIELD

Syed ALI (Labour Party)

Hardipsinh BARAD (Local Conservatives)

Richard Peter BRADLEY (Green Party Candidate)

Kathryn Annette BROWN (Reform UK)

Niall Dane Hodson (Liberal Democrat Focus Team)

PALLION

Steven Boyd DONKIN (Liberal Democrat)

Gwennyth GIBSON (Local Conservatives)

Raymond LATHAN (Reform UK)

Dorothy LYNCH (Green Party Candidate)

Karen NOBLE (Labour Party)

REDHILL

Steven John DALE (Liberal Democrat)

Chris EYNON (Reform UK)

Susan Elizabeth LEISHMAN (Local Conservatives)

Alison SMITH (Labour and Co-operative Party)

RYHOPE

Janice Susan ELLIS (Liberal Democrat)

Helen GLANCY (Labour Party)

Kevin LEONARD (Local Conservatives)

Tony Nathan THOMPSON (Reform UK)

SANDHILL

Adam AISTON (Local Conservatives)

Brian ALEXANDER (Reform UK)

Dennis CARROLL (Labour Party)

Paul EDGEWORTH (Liberal Democrat)

Robert WELSH (Green Party Candidate)

SHINEY ROW

Katherine MASON-GAGE (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Thomas Alexander MOWER (Green Party Candidate)

Michael Keith PEACOCK (Liberal Democrat)

Christine Mary Reed (Local Conservatives)

Robert SNOWDON (Reform UK)

SILKSWORTH

Mauro Alfiero AMATOSI (Liberal Democrat)

Sophie CLINTON (Labour Party)

Michael ELLIS (Reform UK)

Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE (Green Party Candidate)

Owen SNAITH (Local Conservatives)

SOUTHWICK

Kelly CHEQUER (Labour Party)

Christopher Michael CROZIER (Green Party Candidate)

Michael DAGG (Liberal Democrat)

Bryan Witherwick REYNOLDS (Local Conservatives)

James WILSON (Reform UK)

ST ANNE’S

Lynne Susan DAGG (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Simon Andrew HUGHES (Green Party Candidate)

Greg Peacock (Local Conservatives)

Audrey Catherine SMITH (Liberal Democrat)

Sam David WOODS-BRASS (Reform UK)

ST CHAD’S

Chris BURNICLE (Local Conservatives)

Scott Andrew BURROWS (Green Party Candidate)

Andrew John ROWNTREE (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Sheila SAMME (Reform UK)

Anthony USHER (Liberal Democrat)

ST MICHAEL’S

John Leonard APPLETON (Green Party Candidate)

Jo COOPER (Labour Party)

Neil FARRER (Reform UK)

Lyall Jonathan REED (Local Conservatives)

Colin Andrew WILSON (Liberal Democrat)

ST PETER’S

David CRAIG (Reform UK)

Liam DUFFERWIEL (Green Party Candidate)

Sam Martin JOHNSTON (Local Conservatives)

John Anthony LENNOX (Liberal Democrat)

David NEWEY (Labour and Co-operative Party)

WASHINGTON CENTRAL

Audrey JAITAY (Local Conservatives)

Raymond John MOORE (Green Party Candidate)

Dianne Elizabeth SNOWDON (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Aimee Lynette TROW (Reform UK)

Linda Mary WOOD (Liberal Democrat)

WASHINGTON EAST

Hilary JOHNSON (Local Conservatives)

Sean Robert LAWS (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Ashton Hektor MUNCASTER (Reform UK)

Crispin Melvill WELBY (Liberal Democrat)

WASHINGTON NORTH

Elizabeth BROWN (Reform UK)

Svetlana RAKHIMOVA (Local Conservatives)

Michael Lee Walker (Labour Party)

Carlton Lee West (Liberal Democrat)

WASHINGTON SOUTH

Michal CHANTKOWSKI (Green Party Candidate)

Paul Donaghy (Reform UK)

Brandon Mark FEELEY (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Peter James NOBLE (Local Conservatives)

Sean TERRY (Liberal Democrat)

WASHINGTON WEST

Andrew Philip BEX (Liberal Democrat)

Sam COSGROVE (Local Conservatives)

Paul Andrew LEONARD (Green Party Candidate)

Deborah Ann LORRAINE (Reform UK)