Plans to convert a residential property into ‘Airbnb’ accommodation on Wearside have been rejected by city development chiefs over noise fears.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused an application for 10 Azalea Terrace North in the city’s St Michael’s ward.

Plans submitted earlier this year aimed to change the use of the house to “provide short-term letting accommodation”, as well as works to windows and the replacement of an existing dormer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A heritage statement submitted in support of the application stated the development aimed to “refurbish the vacant property” into an eight-bedroom “Airbnb”.

Azalea Terrace North, Sunderland. Credit: Google Streetview.

Council planning documents said the development proposed eight en-suite bedrooms within the property, as well as a reception room, caretaker room, laundry room and a separate bathroom on the ground floor.

Correspondence from the applicant, included in a council report, noted guests would access the property via a key safe and that the length of stay would be “a maximum of 10 days”.

Although no communal kitchen was proposed, each bedroom was proposed to offer a microwave oven, kettle and toaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, no neighbour representations were submitted.

However, Sunderland City Council’s planning department raised concerns about noise disruption and refused the plans on September 6, 2024.

Council planners noted that Azalea Terrace North was “residential in nature and incorporates family homes, HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) and flats”.

It was noted that the use of the property for short-term lets would “introduce a more intensive use than HMO accommodation, with regard to regular comings and goings and noise and disturbance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planners said noise and disturbance could come from guests, cleaning staff and refuse collection, and added the development would be “out-of-keeping with the characteristics of the locality and harmful to the residential amenity of neighbouring dwellings”.

In the context of the existing mix of residential accommodation in the street, council planners also claimed the “conversion of the property to short-term lets would create a level of activity which is alien to the street and would result in increased noise and disturbance to the adverse effect of the character and amenity of the locality”.

The council decision report added: “Environmental health also expressed concern over how the property will be occupied, for example by groups of people and the associated impact on local residents”.

One official reason for refusal included the change of use representing “inappropriate development” due to the “noise and disturbance caused by the comings and goings of occupiers” which, it was argued, would have an “adverse impact” on occupiers of nearby properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second reason for refusal included the “absence” of “necessary survey work” around potential risks to protected species such as bats.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

For more information on the planning application or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/00986/FUL.