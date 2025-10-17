Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a Labour councillor and former deputy leader of Sunderland City Council described by colleagues as a “stalwart”, “vigilant campaigner” and “brilliant ambassador for the city.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Rowntree was first elected to the city council in May, 2018, to the Hetton ward and went on to serve as deputy council leader from May, 2021, to May, 2024.

At the time of her appointment to deputy leader, Cllr Rowntree was understood to be only the second woman to hold the role at the city council, following the example of Florence Anderson, who became the first woman to hold the deputy council leader position back in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes have been paid to Sunderland city councillor Claire Rowntree | Sunderland City Council/LDRS

During her time as part of the city’s ruling Labour cabinet, Cllr Rowntree was a portfolio holder for ‘clean, green city’ and was a champion for environmental issues and a voice for those in need.

The Labour and Co-operative councillor also played a pivotal role in a project to transform a former golf course in the Hetton area into a publicly-accessible greenspace, which exists today as Elemore Country Park.

At the most recent full meeting of Sunderland City Council on September 17, 2025, councillors approved Cllr Rowntree’s “continued absence from meetings for a six-month period, due to her ill health.”

Earlier this month (October, 2025), Sunderland Labour announced that Cllr Rowntree had sadly passed away leading to a huge amount of tributes remembering her contributions as a city leader, ward councillor and community campaigner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland Labour, in a tribute posted on social media earlier this month, described Claire as a “stalwart councillor for the people of Hetton ward and a brilliant ambassador for the city in her numerous council leadership roles”.

Claire Rowntree as deputy council leader (centre) at launch of SAIL project in Sunderland City Centre Credit | Sunderland BID/LDRS

The statement said that Claire “had a real passion for politics, and as a socialist, an even greater passion for improving the lives of people from all walks of life and ensuring nobody was ever left behind”.

Sunderland Labour said this passion was “most evident in her ardent endeavour to bring Elemore Park back into public use, which after years of campaigning, is now a stunning public park enjoyed by people of all ages [and] a fitting tribute for someone who always put others first and was relentless in battling for what was right.”

A statement on the Houghton Labour Party Facebook page also described Claire as a “formidable presence in the Labour movement” and said that “whenever she spoke up at Labour group meetings, everyone listened”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement noted that the environment was one of Claire’s “key passions” along with “the creation of a new public park at Elemore Park, a former golf course site” and that while “many at the time were saying this would be turned into housing, Claire was adamant this should be public space and she won the debate.”

Fellow Hetton ward councillor, James Blackburn, said Claire previously had senior roles in the Hetton branch Labour Party and Sunderland Co-operative Party, as well as roles on the management board of the Easington Lane Community Access Point and as chair of the Elemore Country Park and Events Steering Group.

Cllr Blackburn said Claire was invited to stand as a city councillor in Hetton ward due to her “eagerness and passion” and moved to the ward after being elected, where she represented residents with “passion and vigour”.

Cllr Claire Rowntree as deputy council leader (left) at the Revive Sunderland reuse shop at Sunderland's Household Waste and Recycling Centre | Sunderland City Council/LDRS

“Nothing was a problem to her and she would try her hardest to help,” Cllr Blackburn added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Claire progressed along the chain of command and finally ended off at the Sunderland City Council Labour deputy leader’s position, a position Claire really loved while maintaining her role as councillor of the Hetton ward.

“Claire will be greatly missed by Hetton councillor Iain Scott and I.”

Tributes have also been paid by north east organisations who knew Claire through both her civic and professional roles.

Charity Connected Voice, in a social media statement, said Claire was a “passionate and dedicated independent advocate in Connected Voice” who was a “key member of the advocacy team from 2017 to 2022”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Connected Voice team sends condolences to Claire’s family and loved ones at such a sad time,” the statement said.

Shaun Newton, of Easington Lane Community Access Point (ELCAP), said the organisation was “saddened to hear of the passing of Cllr Rowntree” and offered condolences to her family and friends.

“From her election as a ward councillor for the Hetton ward, Claire joined our board meetings and remained on the board until her passing,” he added.

“When the board discussed the potential of going for planning permission to extend the premises Claire was most supportive and gave the project her full backing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Claire’s support for organisations like ELCAP is well known as she was a voice championing many local causes within the Hetton ward including ELCAP and that will now be greatly missed.”

Hetton ward councillors (left to right) Claire Rowntree, James Blackburn and Iain Scott | Sunderland City Council/LDRS

The Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID), which worked with Cllr Rowntree on projects such as the Sunderland Altogether Improving Lives (SAIL) scheme, a multi-agency hub based at High Street West in the city centre, also paid tribute.

Sharon Appleby, of Sunderland BID, said she was “deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news about Claire”.

“Claire was a massive supporter of the BID and anything which made the life of the residents of Sunderland better and will be a huge miss,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Claire Rowntree, speaking back in 2022, said she chose to stand for Labour as the party represented her “political values of social justice” and described herself as a “passionate advocate for the community.”

The senior councillor has also been credited for her compassion for others and one example included the deputy leader bringing a motion to a full council meeting promoting the inclusion and welfare of people in Sunderland fleeing violence and persecution.

The “City of Sanctuary” motion, which was linked to a charity working with towns and cities to create a network of support for refugees and others needing help, won unanimous support across the council chamber.

Cllr Rowntree, speaking at the council meeting in June, 2022, said the motion was “not party-political but humanitarian” and aimed to make Sunderland a place where those in need are made to feel “safe and welcome”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included challenging anti-refugee attitudes and “understanding the lived experience of refugees,” as well as creating opportunities to “form friendships and solidarity” within local communities.

Reverend Chris Howson, chair of Sunderland City of Sanctuary, who welcomed political support for Cllr Rowntree’s motion back in 2022, paid tribute to Claire and said she was part of a “formidable Sunderland dynasty”.

This included reference to Claire’s father Geoff Walker, a Labour councillor who was a serving member of Sunderland City Council’s cabinet when he sadly passed away in 2021.

“Claire and her father, Geoff Walker, have both achieved senior roles in local government and have always been dedicated to the people of Sunderland and beyond,” Revd Howson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Geoff died in 2021 and his wit and wisdom is greatly missed in the council chambers. He was very proud of Claire, and she took up the mantle of championing working class communities and vulnerable people in the area.

“I worked closely with her in the context of Sunderland becoming a City of Sanctuary, simply meaning that the local authority would work closely with charities and faith communities who were helping those who had come to Sunderland fleeing war and persecution.

“This became an urgent need as British forces pulled suddenly out of Afghanistan and Russia attempted a full scale occupation of Ukraine.

“Claire knew that Sunderland could and should show compassion to all refugees who are housed here and proposed the City of Sanctuary motion, achieving unanimous support in the council from every political party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her compassion, driven by a sense of international solidarity, will be sadly missed in these divisive times.”

Claire Rowntree as deputy council leader at the launch of a drone scheme aiming to help tackle flytippers and nuisance bikers | Sunderland City Council/LDRS

In recent weeks, tributes were paid at key city council committees including cabinet and the Scrutiny Co-ordinating Committee, the main scrutiny panel of the local authority where Cllr Rowntree served as chair.

At a cabinet meeting at City Hall on Thursday (October 16, 2025) councillor Kelly Chequer, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, invited senior councillors to stand in a one-minute silence in memory of Cllr Rowntree and to “think of her friends, family and the loss to our council family”.

“She was a vigilant campaigner, a strong activist and a very very committed councillor for Hetton ward but also here in City Hall representing the city,” Cllr Chequer said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes to Cllr Rowntree have also come from across the political spectrum, with Sunderland City Council’s main opposition parties crediting her character and standing in the council chamber and beyond.

Councillor Paul Edgeworth, leader of the Wearside Liberal Democrats, said Cllr Rowntree was “genuinely liked and respected across the political divides at Sunderland City Council”.

“She was one of life’s good eggs whose heart was in the right place and who was in politics for all the right reasons,” Cllr Edgeworth said.

“Whether as deputy leader of the council or chairing scrutiny committees, Claire was always approachable, and willing to engage and listen to suggestions and even criticism from opposition councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More importantly, she was someone who left party political disputes at the door of the council chamber and who you could have a chat and a laugh with.

“Claire will be sorely missed at the council and will be remembered with a smile by everyone who knew her.”

Councillor Antony Mullen, leader of the Sunderland Conservatives, said the group was “saddened and shocked to learn of the death of Claire Rowntree”.

“Claire was a very principled councillor with a committed worldview which she articulated clearly and with passion throughout her years of service to Hetton and the city at large,” Cllr Mullen added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends, as well as with colleagues in the Labour Group to which she was so dedicated.”

Councillor Michael Mordey, Labour leader of Sunderland City Council, in a statement, said “colleagues across the council and city are deeply saddened about Claire’s passing”.

Cllr Claire Rowntree | LDRS

The council leader said that Claire held “deep and strong convictions” and remembered her as a councillor who “worked and helped her community” and “a great advocate for Hetton, the Coalfield area, our city and the wider region”.

“She was always ready to listen and act for residents, especially those who were more vulnerable or disadvantaged, and she was very passionate about the environment,” Cllr Mordey added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She leaves a strong legacy, including helping lead with the ongoing transformation of Elemore Country Park, and our thoughts are with her family and many friends.”

Councillor Graeme Miller, former Labour leader of Sunderland City Council, worked with Cllr Rowntree leading the local authority together for several years.

Cllr Miller said Claire brought “passion, determination and truth to her role” as deputy leader and will be sadly missed.

“Her commitment to delivering the Elemore scheme in the Coalfields for the benefit of local residents tied in nicely with her cabinet role over our net zero commitments as a city and the green agenda,” Cllr Miller added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In council she was a ferocious debater and excelled at the cut and thrust of debating notices on motion, or responding to opposition questions on her cabinet report items, sometimes very robustly indeed, but never maliciously, and mostly with a little humour.

“I will miss her challenge, her determination to see ‘it’ through for the good of the residents and her very savvy political nous.

“But most of all I will miss a good, kind-hearted woman who had the best intentions at the heart of everything she did as an individual, a councillor and as deputy leader.

“I look forward to seeing her at the great hustings in the sky.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Claire Rowntree | Sunderland City Council/LDRS

A public funeral notice published by Co-op Funeralcare on social media said Claire Rowntree passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2025.

She is described as the “beloved wife of Andrew, loved and cherished daughter of Marilyn and the late Geoffrey, cherished sister to the late Karl and dear cousin, niece, aunt and friend to many.”

A celebration of Claire’s life is scheduled to take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday, October 23, at 10am.

Any floral tributes can be delivered to Houghton Co-op funeralcare by Wednesday, October 22, 2025 and donations may also be left after the service on behalf of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The notice states all are welcome following the service to The Mill Inn, Durham Road, DH5 8NG.