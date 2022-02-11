Earlier in January 2022, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated an application for land off Moorway, east of the A182 Washington Highway.

This included the construction of a three-storey building providing 84 extra care units with communal facilities and the construction of 13 bungalows.

The new homes will allow local people with a range of care needs to live independently while benefiting from on-site care and support.

CGI impressions of how the proposed extra care facility could look

Designs include a main apartment building containing 84 one and two-bedroom apartments which will be wheelchair accessible with fully fitted kitchens and shower rooms.

A selection of two-bedroom bungalows will also be built on the site for those who are more independent but wish to take advantage of the on-site facilities.

Plans have been submitted by Esh Construction working in partnership with SP&Architects.

Esh’s head of land and partnerships, Laura Devaney, said: “It is widely documented that our ageing society is causing a shortage of later life living options which means building new extra care housing – like the proposed development at Washington – is a high priority.

“Extra care schemes allow people to live in their own home and maintain their independence, while accessing on-site care should they need it.

“The communal living areas create a sense of community which can help combat the loneliness and social isolation that people often experience in later life.”

Care and support will be available 24/7 and all homes will have state-of-the-art electronic care call facilities.

The on-site communal facilities will also feature a multi-functional social hub which includes a café, launderette and hair salon.

Elsewhere, communal landscaped gardens will be provided, as well as car parking and solar photo voltaic panels being installed on the apartment block.

A contribution is also expected to made to support general maintenance, habitat and wildlife improvements to the woodland area to the south of the site.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, added he was “thrilled” to see the plans moving forward.

“Sunderland is working hard to deliver the range of properties residents need, and we know that – as people age – accessible homes with the right support wrapped around them enables our older people to live independently for longer,” Cllr Miller said.

“I’m thrilled to see this scheme move forward, part of a wider housing strategy that will see 7,000 new homes delivered by 2030.”

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made by mid-April, 2022, once all representation periods, including site notices, have expired.

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 21/02898/FU4