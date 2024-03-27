15 arrests and 30 vehicles seized in off-road biker blitz in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A taskforce set up to tackle antisocial behaviour caused by off-road bikes has seen 30 vehicles seized and 15 arrests in Sunderland to date.

A motorbike disorder unit was set up in December 2023 by Northumbria Police to specifically tackle vehicle crimes across Sunderland and South Tyneside.

The force works with councils and other agencies as part of the team which aims to use “an intelligence-led target approach to deal with quad, scooter, motorbike disorder and reduce opportunities for this antisocial behaviour”.

File image of a seized motorcycle in Sunderland.

Following two public questions to the latest full council meeting of Sunderland City Council asking about antisocial behaviour and off-road bikes, local authority chiefs provided an update on work carried out to date.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, deputy council leader, said since the motorbike disorder unit’s creation in December “over 250 proactive patrols have been undertaken across the city with 15 civil orders being served” in Sunderland.

She added this has led to 30 vehicles being seized and 15 arrests made.

Cllr Rowntree continued: “The team work with other agencies to disrupt criminal and antisocial uses of motorbikes across the city, challenging tenancies, assisting in the identification of individuals and carrying out referrals to deter bad behaviour which will in combination improve the situation.

“The council encourages residents to report incidents of antisocial behaviour to allow appropriate investigations to be undertaken.”

One of the questions from residents raised concerns over “ASB (antisocial behaviour) in Concord, Albany, and the surrounding areas” and issues with motorbikes and riders “wearing balaclavas”.

Another voiced worries over Tunstall Hills Local Nature Reserve being “destroyed due to scrambler bikers and quad bikes racing across the fields” leaving it “looking like a ploughed field” and warning it is an “accident waiting to happen where people walk with children and dogs”.

Cllr Rowntree added they have “no record of any reported incidents in this particular area”.

However going forward the motorbike disorder unit will “include Tunstall Hills Nature Reserve in the areas for specific action and consideration of potential physical control measures to design out crime”.

Motorcycle disorder remains a regular topic at council meetings across Tyne and Wear, with concerns over speeding, noise and public safety.

At September’s full council meeting in Sunderland councillors backed calls to develop an action plan to help tackle the issue of “nuisance motorbikes” on Wearside.